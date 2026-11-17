MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, Nov 18 (IANS) Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono each scored twice as Argentina cruised to a 7-0 home win over Costa Rica in an international friendly.

Alexis Mac Allister was also on target at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Cordoba as Argentina repeated the scoreline of its friendly against Burkina Faso in Buenos Aires last month.

Costa Rica controlled less than a third of the possession, barely entering its attacking third.

Just seven minutes into the game, Paz pounced on a rebound at the edge of the penalty area and, with an exquisite finish, scored the first goal.

The minutes following the goal were completely controlled by Lionel Scaloni's team, who moved the ball between the midfielders and tried to attack down the wings. Despite this, Costa Rica forced captain Emiliano Martínez into a great save after a counter-attack.

Later, around the 30-minute mark, the national team put together another good attacking play, this time with a fine individual effort from Paz and a shot from Roman Vega that went just wide of the right post.

Moments later, after a great through ball from Enzo Fernández and a run down the wing by Giay, Julián Alvarez received the pass and scored the second goal of the match. Then, Paz orchestrated a solo run, dribbling past a defender, cutting inside, and unleashing a powerful shot that nestled into the top corner past Patrick Sequeira.

The first half ended with a flurry of goals, as after winning the ball back in the opponent's half, Álvarez dribbled past a defender and fired home to make it 4-0.

Three minutes into the second half, Franco Mastantuono fired a low shot past the goalkeeper at the near post, scoring his second goal for Argentina and the fifth goal.

Midway through the second half, the national team continued to dominate possession and attack down the wings. Thanks to this, and with effective pressure after losing the ball, Alexis Mac Allister feinted past two defenders in the penalty area and scored the sixth goal.

Late in the game, Mastantuono struck again. After a one-two with Giuliano Simeone, the midfielder finished with precision to seal the 7-0 victory.

The result followed Argentina's 2-1 home loss to Uruguay and Costa Rica's 2-0 away defeat to Ecuador on Friday.