MENAFN - IANS) Tiruvannamalai, Nov 18 (IANS) In a major initiative to facilitate devotees attending the annual Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai, the temple administration has announced that 3,000 free admission tickets will be issued for the Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam ceremonies scheduled for November 24.

Temple Joint Commissioner Paranidharan said online registration for the free tickets would commence at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and continue until 3 p.m. on Friday.

In previous years, around 1,600 tickets priced at Rs 500 and Rs 600 were made available through online booking for the two ceremonies. However, following directions from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh, the temple administration has decided to substantially increase the number of admission tickets and provide them completely free of cost this year.

Of the 3,000 tickets, 1,000 have been earmarked for Bharani Deepam and 2,000 for Maha Deepam.

For Bharani Deepam, 500 tickets each will be allocated to devotees from Tiruvannamalai district and those from other districts. Similarly, 1,000 tickets each will be reserved under the two categories for Maha Deepam.

Devotees seeking admission can register using their Aadhaar numbers on the temple's official website,, within the stipulated registration period.

The selection of devotees will be conducted through an automated computerised system at 4 p.m. on November 20.

Successful applicants will receive an SMS containing a link to download their electronic admission tickets on their registered mobile numbers. Selected devotees will be permitted to enter the temple on November 24 after their electronic tickets are scanned and their identities verified against their Aadhaar cards at the entrance.

The temple administration has clarified that devotees registering for Bharani Deepam will not be eligible to apply for Maha Deepam and vice versa.

While applicants for Bharani Deepam can register for only one ticket, those seeking Maha Deepam darshan can register for two tickets using separate Aadhaar numbers. All admission tickets will be allotted exclusively through the automated computerised selection process.

The Karthigai Deepam festival is among Tamil Nadu's most prominent religious celebrations, attracting lakhs of devotees from across the country. The lighting of the sacred Maha Deepam atop the Annamalai hill marks the culmination of the festivities and symbolises Lord Shiva's manifestation as an infinite column of fire.