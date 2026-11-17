MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Punjab has recorded 6,516 incidents of stubble burning during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with 2,001 FIRs registered and environmental compensation worth more than Rs 1.15 crore imposed so far, according to the latest report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

The PPCB report, based on data up to November 17, also revealed that 99.10 per cent of the paddy harvesting work across the state has been completed. However, despite the harvesting season nearing its end, incidents of farmers burning crop residue in their fields continue to be reported from different districts.

According to the latest figures released by the PPCB, harvesting has been completed on 99.10 per cent of the total 32.87 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation in Punjab. The report recorded 6,516 stubble-burning incidents across the state during the period under review.

As part of the monitoring and enforcement exercise, authorities have inspected 6,095 fields in connection with reported cases of stubble burning. Crop residue burning was confirmed at 2,621 of these locations. In addition, 297 fields were identified in connection with 'non-ex-situ' (in-situ) crop residue management issues.

Following the inspections, environmental compensation (EC) has been imposed in 2,294 cases, with the total amount of fines reaching Rs 1,15,55,000. Of the compensation amount levied so far, Rs 41,70,000 has already been recovered by the authorities, the PPCB report stated.

The report further showed that 2,001 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with stubble-burning incidents across Punjab. In another enforcement measure, 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 2,096 cases, reflecting action taken against those found violating the norms.

Furthermore, prosecution proceedings have been initiated against concerned officials in 35 cases under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Act. However, the report does not mention any cases in which charge sheets have been issued to the officials concerned or any official has been placed under suspension so far.

Meanwhile, authorities have issued 1,615 warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers across the state as part of the ongoing monitoring exercise and efforts to check incidents of crop residue burning.

In Patiala district, where paddy harvesting has been completed on 99 per cent of the total 2.314 lakh hectares of cultivated land, as many as 417 incidents of stubble burning have been recorded so far.

According to the PPCB data, officials inspected 373 fields in the district in connection with the reported incidents. Of these, crop residue burning was confirmed at 237 locations, following which action was initiated against the violators.

In Patiala, environmental compensation has been imposed in 178 cases, with fines amounting to Rs 8.95 lakh. The authorities have recovered Rs 3.15 lakh from the total compensation imposed in the district so far.

The district has also registered 225 FIRs in connection with stubble-burning incidents, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records in 152 cases. In addition, 390 warning notices have been issued to nodal and supervisory officers in Patiala as part of the administrative action to monitor and prevent further violations.

The latest figures indicate that enforcement measures are continuing across Punjab even as the paddy harvesting process has reached its final stage, with the PPCB and district administrations maintaining surveillance over fields to check the practice of stubble burning.