MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers' Association has urged the state government to extend the deadline for repayment of outstanding crop loans until January 2027, citing financial difficulties faced by farmers and the need to safeguard their eligibility for loan waiver benefits and interest subsidies.

The association said the existing November 30 deadline would place a considerable financial burden on farmers who are struggling to mobilise funds before the harvest season.

In a statement, the association's state general secretary P.S. Masilamani said several farmers across Tamil Nadu were finding it difficult to clear their outstanding crop loan dues within the stipulated period.

He pointed out that farmers were unable to access fresh agricultural loans without settling their previous liabilities, forcing many of them to depend on private lenders to meet cultivation expenses.

The situation, he said, had caused widespread concern among the farming community, particularly among those who depend on income generated during the harvest season to meet their financial commitments.

Masilamani urged the government to adopt a sympathetic approach and extend the repayment deadline until January, when farmers would be better placed to settle their outstanding dues following the harvest.

He emphasised that farmers should not be deprived of the benefits of the crop loan waiver scheme and interest subsidy merely because of their inability to repay loans within the prescribed timeframe.

Meanwhile, the association also expressed serious concern over Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery River and sought the intervention of the Centre to protect Tamil Nadu's interests.

Masilamani criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's remarks that the project would be implemented with the Prime Minister's approval and that no further permission was required. He contended that such statements were contrary to established legal procedures governing interstate river water disputes and could adversely affect relations between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Questioning Karnataka's approach towards securing approval from the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Masilamani urged the Prime Minister to clarify the Centre's position on the contentious project.

The association also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take the initiative in bringing together all political parties in the state and lead a delegation to New Delhi to meet Central government leaders, register Tamil Nadu's opposition and safeguard the interests of Cauvery-dependent farmers.