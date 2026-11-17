SP and Congress Prioritize Winnability Over Seat Numbers in UP Polls

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Amid intense speculation over the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, SP MP Rajeev Rai has stated that winnability, rather than a rigid numerical split, is the sole criterion guiding the alliance's strategy. Addressing the ongoing debate over whether the Congress will settle for a double-digit share or secure a triple-digit tally in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Rai on Tuesday emphasised to ANI that both parties are aligned on fielding whichever ally has the strongest ground presence in a given constituency.

"As for speculation regarding the exact number-whether it will be in the triple digits or double digits-the party president has adopted a very straightforward formula. The top leadership of the Congress also agrees with this: the issue is not just about the number of seats, but about winning," Rai said. Addressing concerns from party cadres regarding organisational pride and local representation, Rai added that victory is the ultimate safeguard for both allies. "When we win-addressing the concerns raised about dignity-the dignity of Uttar Pradesh will be preserved, the Constitution and democracy will be upheld, and the dignity of both parties will be maintained. Therefore, whichever party is stronger in a particular area and in a better position to contest, it will be the one to field a candidate there," he stated.

Earlier, he also stated that Samajwadi Party and the Congress will constitute committees to discuss the seat-sharing formula, with proposed committee meetings scheduled from November 23 to 25. In the 2022 elections, which the parties contested separately, Samajwadi Party won 111 of the 347 seats contested while Congress managed just two seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which both parties contested under the banner of the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party secured 37 of the 62 seats contested, and Congress won six of the 17 it contested. Samajwadi Party is looking to gain back the power after two consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, amid SP's push for the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will build its campaign around three key issues--cultural nationalism, development and security- which were discussed at a party meeting in Mathura on Tuesday, sources said. (ANI)