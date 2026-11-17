MS Dhoni Bids Farewell to IPL as Player Steps Into New Mentor Role

Indian batting superstar and former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla congratulated legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni on the conclusion of a glittering career in the cash-rich league.

CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Rohit, often the captain of MI, pitted against Dhoni's CSK in the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, posted on X, "Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!"

Indian pacer Bumrah, who debuted for India under Dhoni's captaincy and was often at the other end of the pitch during high-octane MI vs CSK battles, called the 'Captain Cool' as his "favourite player and the person he looks up to the most".

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla termed Dhoni an "integral part of IPL's growth and success". Having been one of the tournament's faces since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher, and one of the most influential players in the competition.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers.