Telangana Police Seize 280 BGL Shells From Maoist Dumps In Border Area

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], November 18 (ANI): Telangana Police have seized 280 BGL (barrel grenade launcher) shells from three concealed dumps belonging to the CPI (Maoist) Party's People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion in the forest area along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, police said. According to a press release issued by the Bhadradri Kothagudem Police, the recovery was made on November 16 during combing operations conducted by Charla Police, with the assistance of Special Party personnel and a Bomb Disposal (BD) team, near Pujari Kanker village.

The operation was launched based on information provided by surrendered Maoists about the locations of dumps secretly concealed by the banned organisation. During the search, the police teams traced three dumps belonging to the CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion. Each of the three dumps contained a synthetic water tank drum in which BGL shells had been concealed. After recovering and counting the ammunition from the dumps, the teams found a total of 280 BGL shells. Police said the recovered shells belonged to the first company of the PLGA Battalion and had been concealed during the decentralisation of the CPI (Maoist) PLGA Battalion in early 2025.

According to the police, the Maoists had selected the dense forest area, considering it a safe location, and hidden the ammunition for future requirements. The dumps were reportedly maintained with the intention of using the shells if Maoist activities revived in the area. Police further attributed the recovery to information shared by Maoists who surrendered before Telangana Police during the latter part of 2025 and the beginning of 2026. The police said the state government's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy was being implemented to facilitate the return of surrendered Maoists to mainstream society. It added that the department was providing assistance and welfare support to them with a humanitarian approach. Under the policy, the Telangana government is providing immediate cash rewards to surrendered Maoists after their surrender, along with housing sites. Other assistance includes agricultural land, bank loans for self-employment and health cards under the health protection scheme. The police also said skill training was being provided to interested surrendered Maoists in fields of their choice to help them pursue self-employment opportunities. Meanwhile, the Telangana government has appealed to senior Maoist leader Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi, along with other Maoists who continue to remain underground, to surrender and return to mainstream public life. In its appeal, the government urged those still underground to join the mainstream and participate in the development of Telangana, stating that the changing circumstances offered them an opportunity to return to normal public life. (ANI)