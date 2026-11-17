NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns Rising Anti-Indian Hate Crimes

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani denounced the surge in racism against the Indian-American community during a Diwali celebration hosted by his office on Tuesday (local time), asserting that "we have the responsibility to banish that hatred". His remarks coincided with a joint letter signed by 13 US lawmakers calling on law enforcement agencies to probe the disruption of a Diwali gathering in Seattle by two far-right influencers as a possible federal hate crime.

Addressing the gathering, Mamdani drew attention to multiple incidents of hate crimes directed at Hindus and Sikhs over the last 12 months. "This past year alone, we have seen our Hindu temple targeted. We have seen leaders at the highest levels of our federal government target Sikhs. And we have watched as hate that was once relegated to the margins of society has come to sit at the heart of campaigns for statewide office," Mamdani said, urging a repudiation of a "politics of darkness".

The New York City Mayor had earlier warned against the threat of escalating hostility towards South Asian communities across the country. "I know I am here standing alongside all of you not that long since an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois. And we know that we have the responsibility to banish that hatred. We all have the responsibility to ensure that Hindu-Americans can live here in safety and in peace and can worship their religion as is their right," he said at a recent celebration on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Mamdani, who holds the distinction of being the first Indian-American mayor of America's most populous city, reflected extensively on his personal connection to Diwali and Hinduism. "It is truly the honour and privilege of a lifetime to host all of you here and to be here as the first Indian American Mayor in the history of our city. As someone who grew up celebrating Diwali with my family, to now be able to celebrate it with our city as mayor is a gift I will never grow tired of saying thank you for," said Mamdani, whose mother, Mira Nair, hails from a Punjabi Hindu background.

The 35-year-old leader also expressed his deep respect for the ancient Hindu epics, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. "The Ramayana shows us the brother, wife, husband and friend we desire to be. The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like, where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one's dharma must come before one's loyalty," he said.

Meanwhile, in a letter made public on Tuesday, 13 members of the US House of Representatives called upon law enforcement officials to examine whether the disruption of a Seattle Diwali event by two far-right influencers constituted a federal hate crime. Every Indian-American lawmaker in the House of Representatives, all six of them, endorsed the communication, which further requested senior Trump administration figures, including FBI Director Kash Patel, to provide a briefing on strategies to counter anti-South Asian hate. "A September 2026 study by the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate identified more than 542,000 anti-South Asian hateful posts on X between January 2025 and June 2026. One in four Indian Americans report being called a slur since 2025, and nearly one in five have avoided wearing Indian dress in public," the lawmakers said in their letter.