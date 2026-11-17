BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks at Columbia University

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a blistering attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as the 'Leader of anti-India propaganda', following his remarks at Columbia University, alleging a looming economic crisis in India.

In a post on X, Bhandari stated that Gandhi's hate for the country makes him speak ill of it, further pointing to India as the world's fastest-growing economy. "Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda! Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India 'Economic Disaster' & speaks against Indian Democracy! This is when there is global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy & the world respecting Indian democracy! Do not forget, just a few days back at 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad, he made foreigners berate India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!" he said.