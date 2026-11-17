BJP Punjab to Launch Five Day Samrasta Sankalp Yatra to Varanasi

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 18 (ANI): BJP Punjab President Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday said that the party will organise a five-day yatra from Pind Ballan to Varanasi to honour Shri Sant Ravidas ji. He said the yatra will be flagged off by BJP national president Nitin Nabin.“Our five-day yatra will begin from Pind Ballan, flagged off by BJP national president Nitin Nabin ji, and conclude in Varanasi. The journey aims to honour Shri Sant Ravidas ji,” Dhillon said.

Speaking about the demand to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Gurpurab, he said the corridor was closed due to concerns along the border and would reopen when the situation improves.“There are demands to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of Gurpurab. The corridor was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji but closed due to border concerns. It will reopen once the situation improves,” he said.

Today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a visit to Jalandhar in Punjab, during which he will offer prayers at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, flag off the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra', and participate in a lunch with the Sant Samaj. According to the official schedule of his Punjab visit, Nabin will begin his engagements at 1:10 PM with a 'Mandir Darshan' at the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj Mandir at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar. Following the temple visit, the BJP National President will flag off and address the 'Samrasta Sankalp Yatra' at 1:35 PM at Village Raipur, located near Dera Sachkhand Ballan along the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT Road. Later in the afternoon, Nabin is scheduled to have lunch with members of the Sant Samaj at 2:55 PM at the same venue in Village Raipur. (ANI)