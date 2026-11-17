

Anthropic could spend up to $120.5 billion with SpaceX through 2029, with payments reaching $3.1 billion a month at full capacity.

Anthropic's IPO could reportedly price above $80 a share ahead of Thursday's expected Nasdaq debut under ANT. GTA 6 edged Anthropic's IPO 35% to 31% when retail users on Stocktwits were asked which Thursday debut excited them more.

SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen questioned whether Anthropic can build data centers fast enough to keep pace with its own growth, even as the Claude maker pitches investors on bringing more computing in-house. Meanwhile, its expected Nasdaq debut on Thursday faces competition for retail attention from the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

SPCX stock rose 3% Tuesday to close at $141.70, snapping a two-day losing streak and finishing nearly 5% above its June IPO price.

SpaceX Questions Anthropic's IPO Pitch

At Tuesday's TomorrowX Summit, Johnsen was asked what would happen if Anthropic, SpaceX's top customer, could wave a magic wand and have its own data centers running overnight.“I said, well, they are in an IPO roadshow, so I guess they're saying things. Whatever they want to say, that's great,” Johnsen said.

He called Anthropic a great partner, then pointed to the challenge behind its 2027 growth plans.“But I do think they'll be challenged to find the magic wand. And if you look at the growth projection, which I also love and for sure hope that they achieve next year, that will require not just replacing compute but adding a lot more compute.”

Who Else Wants SpaceX's Compute?

Anthropic agreed in May to take all the computing capacity at SpaceX's Colossus 1 data center, gaining access to more than 220,000 Nvidia GPUs. Its IPO prospectus now puts potential spending with SpaceX's AI unit at up to $120.5 billion through 2029. Anthropic expects to pay about $3.1 billion a month once all contracted capacity arrives, which it expects in December.

The contracts give both sides an exit. Once initial commitments expire in January and March 2027, depending on the agreement, either company can cancel with 90 days' written notice.

However, Johnsen gave no timetable for replacing Anthropic's business.“Well, like I said, I think we have a lot of different customers knocking on our door,” he said. Short deals let SpaceX sell computing power when buyers need it urgently or reserve it for its own products, including Grok.“We're able to garner a much higher return on our compute. I like that because it gives me a lot of flexibility for the future as well.”

Wall Street Weighs A $900B AI Bet

Anthropic has signed $900 billion in computing and infrastructure deals, including about $70 billion in obligations over the next 12 months. Its quarterly results will give investors in chipmakers and cloud providers a closer look at how much revenue one of their biggest customers can generate from that spending.

The offering is expected to price Wednesday night ahead of Thursday's Nasdaq debut under the ticker ANT. Strong demand could reportedly push the price above $80 a share, up from the initial range of $70 to $78.

“If we get a strong pop from Anthropic, I think that will bring more IPOs to market,” Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, told Morningstar.

For fund managers who already own AI stocks, buying Anthropic could mean selling something else.“If you're a portfolio manager and you have an AI basket, you do have to sell some of your other stocks to be able to buy this,” Mike Rahbari, CEO of Equity Armor Investments, told Morningstar.

GTA 6 Holds Lead Over Anthropic's IPO In Retail Buzz

Before Anthropic trades a single share on the Nasdaq, players can already be back in Vice City. Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), is releasing Grand Theft Auto VI at midnight local time on Thursday for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The standard edition costs $79.99.

Ahead of the two launches, 35% of more than 18,000 retail users said in a Stocktwits poll they were most looking forward to GTA 6, giving it a four-point lead over Anthropic's IPO. Another 6% were equally excited about both, while 28% chose neither.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' on Anthropic (ANT) and 'bullish' on SPCX. Message volume was 'extremely high' for Anthropic and 'normal' for SPCX.

One user said,“I'm watching AI bubble is bursting in front of our eyes”

View this Stocktwits post

Another bearish user said,“$ANT end of the year tax harvesting and this is when they decide to do their IPO!!!!”

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.