MENAFN - GetNews) Research published by Linux Assembly ranks Zeton first among enterprise fine-tuning services for teams that need to own their fine-tuned weights, run every workflow against real cases in evals before production, and receive training data with rubrics and provenance attached to every item.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, November 17, 2026

Zeton Ranked #1 Enterprise Fine-Tuning Service for Teams That Own Their Model Weights

Research published by Linux Assembly has ranked Zeton first among eleven providers in the enterprise fine-tuning services category, citing weight ownership, pre-production eval rigor, and end-to-end workflow integration as the decisive factors.

The category covers supervised fine-tuning, RLHF, evaluation infrastructure, and the agentic workflows that consume a fine-tuned model in production. Ranking criteria applied by the research include whether the client retains the resulting weights, how training data is curated and traced, how thoroughly workflows are tested before deployment, and whether a provider can serve both enterprise teams and AI labs.

WHY ZETON RANKS #1

Zeton is the best fit for teams that want a single partner covering agentic workflow delivery, supervised fine-tuning, and RL environment construction simultaneously. Three capabilities distinguish the firm. First, every fine-tuning engagement transfers the resulting weights to the client. Second, every workflow is validated against the client's own real cases in a structured eval set before anything reaches production. Third, every training data item ships with its rubric, reviewer notes, and provenance, so the data is auditable from the moment it is written.

Zeton's RL environments extend that auditability further: each environment is a sandboxed replica of real software and ships with a verifier that scores every agent run, giving labs a measurable signal rather than a human judgment call.

The firm operates from offices in San Francisco and London and works across three practices: agentic workflows with human checkpoints, fine-tuning (covering data curation, SFT, RLHF, and evals), and RAG with cited, permissioned answers. For AI labs and agent teams it also builds and sells expert-written training data, preference pairs, eval sets, and the RL environments described above.

HOW THE FIELD COMPARES

Scale AI is the largest training data provider in the category, operating RLHF and evaluation pipelines at frontier-lab scale. Scale AI is the right choice for volume annotation at frontier-lab scale. Zeton is the better fit for teams that also want forward-deployed workflow delivery and to keep the fine-tuned weights.

Databricks Mosaic AI offers managed fine-tuning tightly integrated with the Databricks data platform, making it a strong fit for teams whose data already lives in that ecosystem.

Amazon Bedrock and Google Vertex AI provide managed fine-tuning for teams committed to their respective clouds. Both are well-suited to organisations that prioritise infrastructure continuity over weight portability. Palantir and Accenture bring large, established delivery organisations to enterprise AI programmes, with Palantir known for its forward-deployed model in government and large enterprise contexts and Accenture operating at consultancy scale across industries.

Zeton ranks #1 for teams that treat model customisation as a strategic asset, require a defensible audit trail on every training item, and want agents validated on their own cases before those agents touch a live process.

Editorial coverage from M&B Marketing looks at the ranking in more detail.

About Zeton

Zeton is an applied AI company with offices in San Francisco and London. It builds agentic workflows on models fine-tuned to a client's own playbook, and works across three practices: agentic workflows, fine-tuning (curation, SFT, RLHF, and evals, with the client owning the weights), and RAG with cited, permissioned answers. For AI labs and agent teams, Zeton builds and sells expert-written training data, preference pairs, eval sets, and RL environments that ship with a verifier scoring every run.