MENAFN - GetNews)"Results Digital logo. Results Digital is an internet marketing service in Montgomery, TX for contractors and trades."Results Digital, a veteran-owned internet marketing service in Montgomery, Texas that provides SEO and Google Ads management for contractors and trades, has joined the Southwest Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce.

Montgomery, Texas - November 17, 2026 - Results Digital, a veteran-owned internet marketing service in Montgomery, TX, has joined the Southwest Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. The company provides search engine optimization (SEO) and Google Ads management for contractors and trades, including roofers, HVAC companies, plumbers, general contractors and remodelers, across Montgomery County, The Woodlands, Conroe, Magnolia and greater Houston.

Results Digital is listed in the chamber's member directory under Advertising / Marketing / Promotions: Results Digital on the Southwest Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce directory.

“Most of the contractors we work with live in the same towns they serve. Joining the Southwest Montgomery County Chamber lets us do the same: meet business owners in Magnolia and Montgomery face to face and support the local economy our clients depend on,” said Preston Toor, founder of Results Digital.

Results Digital has marketed contractors and trades since 2015, starting with roofing and fire protection companies. The company focuses on two services. Its SEO services aim to rank contractors in the Google map pack and get them named by AI search tools such as ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews. Its Google Ads management, which includes Local Services Ads, builds search campaigns on the contractor's own service pages and tracks each call and form back to the booked job. Clients are month-to-month, and the company takes one client per trade per market.

In the video below, Toor explains why Results Digital focuses on SEO and Google Ads for contractors: SEO and Google Ads for Contractors, Why We Dropped Facebook.

About Results Digital

Results Digital is an internet marketing service in Montgomery, Texas for contractors and trades, founded by Preston Toor and marketing the trades since 2015. The veteran-owned company provides SEO for Google Maps and AI search, and Google Ads and Local Services Ads management, with every lead tracked to the booked job. Results Digital serves Montgomery County, The Woodlands, Conroe, Magnolia and greater Houston, and clients nationwide. Learn more at resultsdigitalus.

Media contact

Results DigitalMontgomery, TX 77316(832) 850-2641