MENAFN - GetNews)"Andrey Dimitrashuk"Andrey Dimitrashuk, a Rocket Mortgage loan officer in Sacramento, offers home-loan guidance in English, Russian, and Ukrainian to families across the area, including first-time buyers, veterans, self-employed borrowers, and those refinancing.

Sacramento, CA, November 17, 2026 - Andrey Dimitrashuk, a mortgage loan officer with Rocket Mortgage (Individual NMLS #1583893, Rocket Mortgage NMLS #3030), offers home loan guidance in English, Russian and Ukrainian to families across the Sacramento area, including Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Folsom, Rocklin and Elk Grove.

Andrey works with first-time home buyers, move-up buyers, veterans, self-employed borrowers and homeowners considering a refinance. His approach is education first: he explains the loan options, the paperwork and the timeline before a borrower commits, so each family understands what they are signing.

Home financing available through Rocket Mortgage includes Conventional, FHA and VA loans, Jumbo financing for higher-priced homes, and options for borrowers whose income does not fit a standard pay-stub profile. Availability and terms depend on each borrower's qualifications and the property.

Many families in the Sacramento region prefer to discuss a major financial decision in their first language. Andrey speaks Russian and Ukrainian as well as English, and he serves the area's Slavic community alongside every other buyer and homeowner who contacts him.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions a family makes, and it should never feel confusing," said Andrey Dimitrashuk. "I want people to ask every question, in the language they are most comfortable with, and leave the conversation knowing exactly what their options are."

Andrey encourages buyers to prepare before the home search begins by gathering income and asset documents, reviewing their credit and getting pre-approved, so they can make offers with a clear budget in mind. Homeowners who are considering a refinance are invited to start by defining their goal, whether that is a different monthly payment, a different loan term or access to home equity.

For self-employed borrowers, contractors, business owners and commission earners, Andrey reviews how income is documented and which loan structures may fit, including alternative documentation options where available. Many of these buyers have strong finances that simply do not show up on a standard tax return, and a clear conversation early in the process helps avoid delays later.

Veterans and eligible service members buying in the Sacramento area can also ask about VA financing, and first-time buyers are welcome to start with a short conversation before they begin touring homes. Andrey explains pre-approval, estimated closing costs and what to expect from application to closing so families can plan ahead.

Nothing in this announcement is a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to credit approval and underwriting.

About Andrey Dimitrashuk

Andrey Dimitrashuk is a mortgage loan officer with Rocket Mortgage serving homebuyers and homeowners in California. Individual NMLS #1583893. Rocket Mortgage, NMLS #3030. Equal Housing Lender.