MENAFN - GetNews) Dongsheng Carpet Group is discussing a custom hand-tufted carpet project with a Saudi Arabian client for a 320-room hotel renovation in Medina. The proposed project covers approximately 600 square metres and includes premium wool and viscose materials, customized patterns, and specialized three-dimensional carpet finishing.

November 17, 2026 – China –Dongsheng Carpet Group has entered the quotation and specification stage of discussions with a Saudi Arabian client seeking custom hand-tufted carpets for a 320-room hotel renovation project in Medina. The two parties first discussed the project during the Riyadh Expo in September 2026, where the client shared its requirements for approximately 600 square metres of carpeting.

The discussions have focused on material selection, carpet design, finishing techniques, and installation services. While the main specifications have been discussed, the final designs, formal order, and delivery arrangements are yet to be confirmed.

Premium Materials for a Hotel Interior

The client is looking for carpets that combine an attractive decorative finish with quality materials suitable for the hotel's interior. The proposed specification includes 90% new wool and 10% viscose, with a pile weight of 5.5 pounds per square yard.

The combination brings together the natural texture of wool and the lustre of viscose, offering a material option for the hotel's planned refurbishment. The client has also requested additional design choices and alternatives to help determine the most suitable appearance for the property.

Exact dimensions and pattern designs will be finalized following further discussions between the two parties.

Custom Designs and Three-Dimensional Finishing

Dongsheng's proposed solution uses the hand-tufting process, which allows carpets to be produced according to specific patterns and design requirements. The company can also incorporate relief-style three-dimensional effects through selective carving, different pile heights, and precision finishing.

These techniques create variations across the carpet surface, giving different sections greater depth and definition. Pile carving, edge trimming, and gradual transitions between higher and lower pile areas can produce subtle light-and-shadow effects while adding texture to the overall design.

The final appearance will depend on the approved artwork, yarn selection, and pile-height specifications. Dongsheng will confirm the full technical details and formal quotation once the client has signed off on the design.

Installation and Renovation Planning

Alongside carpet production, the client has expressed interest in installation services. Dongsheng also provides installation coordination for hotels that need to arrange flooring work around their operating schedules.

For properties undergoing refurbishment, coordinating installation with existing operations is an important consideration. Dongsheng works to align installation schedules with the hotel's requirements and provides carpet renovation solutions as part of wider flooring upgrades.

The specific installation arrangements for the Medina project will be discussed as the renovation schedule develops.

Project Discussions and Next Steps

The project has reached the specification and quotation stage. Dongsheng has already held an online conference call with the client to discuss the carpet requirements and proposed solution.

The hotel's general manager is responsible for finalizing the construction schedule and supplier selection in consultation with the property owner, taking the hotel's operational plan into account.

An on-site visit is expected to provide an opportunity for further discussions, with the parties anticipating that the deal could be finalized afterward. However, no formal order has been confirmed, and production and delivery details remain subject to agreement.

About Dongsheng Carpet Group

As a leading carpet manufacturer, Dongsheng Carpet Group provides carpet products and customized flooring solutions, including hand tufted carpet with tailored patterns, material combinations, and specialized finishing options.