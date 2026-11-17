MENAFN - GetNews) Established resort and vacation industry trade publication brings nearly four decades of industry expertise and an extensive professional readership to GNEX 2027, supporting greater industry engagement, collaboration and business growth.

Orlando, Fla. – November 17, 2026 – Perspective Group today announced that Resort Trades, an established trade publication serving the resort and vacation industries, will join GNEX 2027 as an Association & Industry Partner. The partnership strengthens the conference's connections with resort operators, developers and industry professionals while supporting greater collaboration across the vacation and hospitality sectors. GNEX 2027 will take place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Established in 1987 and published by Wilson Publications, LLC, Resort Trades has been a longstanding source of industry news, business insights and professional resources for nearly four decades. Distributed monthly throughout the United States and Canada, the publication reaches resort operators, management companies, developers, suppliers and senior-level executives, providing coverage of the developments, challenges and opportunities influencing the vacation industry.

Through its print publication and digital platform, ResortTrades, the company delivers industry news, market analysis, executive interviews and information on resort management and development. Its regularly updated supplier directories and business resources also help professionals identify service providers, explore industry solutions and stay informed about the organizations and individuals shaping the sector.

Over nearly four decades, Resort Trades has documented the evolution of the resort and vacation industry, providing a platform for industry perspectives while helping businesses navigate changing market conditions. Its established presence and extensive professional readership have positioned the publication as a valuable resource for organizations seeking to maintain visibility and stay connected with developments across the resort industry.

The partnership with GNEX 2027 provides Resort Trades with an opportunity to expand its engagement with senior executives from complementary industries, introduce its readership to new business perspectives and support conversations about the future of the vacation industry. As GNEX continues to broaden its focus on business growth, leadership and innovation, the collaboration also reinforces the importance of maintaining strong connections with the conference's established industry audience.

“Resort Trades has been part of the resort and vacation industry for nearly four decades, building relationships and documenting the developments that have shaped our business,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“What makes this partnership particularly valuable is their longstanding connection with the people and organizations driving the industry forward. As GNEX continues to bring together leaders from a broader range of business sectors, having an established industry voice like Resort Trades involved helps us strengthen those relationships while introducing new perspectives and opportunities.”

For Resort Trades, participating in GNEX reflects its longstanding commitment to supporting the resort and vacation industry through accessible information, professional engagement and increased awareness of the businesses and individuals contributing to its development.

“GNEX is an absolute 'must' for our support,” says Sharon Scott Wilson, RRP, publisher of Resort Trades Media Group.“While the resort industry's revenues increase exponentially and resort teams race to keep pace with technology and the movement of companies and people, GNEX acts as a phenomenal resource to keep professionals connected and informed.”

The collaboration comes as resort and hospitality businesses increasingly explore opportunities beyond traditional industry boundaries, including advancements in technology, customer engagement, financial services and new approaches to business development. By connecting an established industry publication with executives from these complementary sectors, GNEX creates opportunities to exchange knowledge, explore emerging trends and develop relationships that support long-term business objectives.

Now in its 17th year, GNEX - the Growth Networking Experience - has established a distinctive conference format that places meaningful business connections at the center of the attendee experience. Bringing together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries, the conference creates opportunities for collaboration and business development across traditionally separate sectors.

Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and a comprehensive program of networking and social experiences designed to connect influential decision-makers and accelerate new business opportunities.

As an Association & Industry Partner, Resort Trades will have opportunities to strengthen its visibility within the GNEX executive community while supporting greater awareness and engagement between vacation industry professionals and businesses operating across related industries.

Resort Trades joins a growing network of sponsors, associations and industry partners supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence, develop strategic relationships and connect directly with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about Resort Trades, visit resorttrades.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About Resort Trades

Established in 1987, Resort Trades is an independent, advertising-supported trade publication produced by Wilson Publications, LLC, serving the vacation ownership, timeshare and resort management industries. Distributed monthly to resorts and industry professionals throughout the United States and Canada, the publication provides industry news, market analysis, executive interviews and business insights. Its digital platform, ResortTrades, offers regularly updated news, industry resources and supplier directories that help resort operators, developers, management companies and service providers stay informed and connected. For more information, visit resorttrades.

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas. Learn more at gnexconference