MENAFN - GetNews)"Always bringing the hustle, teamwork, and a smile to moving day! The Premier Movers 4 Less Stress crew is ready to go the extra mile and make your next St. Petersburg relocation a stress-free success!"Premier Movers 4 Less Stress has officially moved its main operations from Tampa to 360 Central Ave Suite 600, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 to better serve the community. This strategic relocation allows the moving company to improve logistical efficiency and offer expanded residential and commercial moving solutions across the state of Florida.

St. Petersburg, FL – November 17, 2026 – Premier Movers 4 Less Stress has announced its relocation, reinforcing its reputation as the most reliable St. Petersburg movers for residents and businesses. The company is moving its operations from 4707 W Gandy Blvd 12 5, Tampa, FL 33611, to a new headquarters at 360 Central Ave Suite 600, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. This shift represents a strategic decision aimed at better serving the rapidly expanding population of Pinellas County. The team has meticulously planned the logistics of this transition to ensure that their celebrated standard of customer service remains perfectly intact, with absolutely no disruption to currently scheduled client moves.

The decision by Premier Movers 4 Less Stress to relocate to the downtown area was driven by a deep desire to be more integrated into the communities they serve. Operating from this central hub means that dispatch teams can reach client homes, apartment complexes, and corporate offices with significantly improved efficiency. Traffic patterns and route optimizations have been thoroughly analyzed, confirming that this new headquarters will drastically reduce travel times for the crew. Ultimately, these operational improvements translate directly into cost savings and shorter timelines for the clients who rely on their expertise. The bustling environment of Central Avenue provides an ideal backdrop for a company that prides itself on constant forward momentum

Since its inception, Premier Movers 4 Less Stress has been redefining the standards of the local relocation industry. Founded by Jon Fasick, whose impressive background encompasses over two decades of experience in the rigorous trucking industry, the business was built on a foundational philosophy of raising the bar. Recognizing that the corporate world often lacks a personal touch, the leadership team set out to create an easy-to-use, customer-centric moving model. They firmly believe that clients are not just numbers on a spreadsheet; they are neighbors, friends, and vital members of the local community. This personalized approach is reflected in every aspect of their daily operations.

As a full-service relocation enterprise, the company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the modern consumer. Their service catalog includes everything from intensive packing and unpacking to specialized white-glove moving for delicate items. Whether a family requires assistance with a complex long-distance move across Florida, or a local business needs a rapid commercial office relocation, the crew is fully equipped to handle the task. They also offer flexible options such as labor-only moves, furniture delivery, and dedicated military relocations, ensuring every customer receives a moving plan perfectly calibrated to their specific requirements. Moving can often be an incredibly stressful life event, but having access to seasoned professionals who respect client property and timelines makes all the difference.

Another core pillar of the organization is its unwavering commitment to community philanthropy and social responsibility. Having witnessed the impacts of homelessness and substance abuse, the founders made a solemn pledge to donate a portion of their earnings to local charities dedicated to fighting these pervasive societal issues. In addition to financial contributions, the company actively accepts donations of gently used bicycles, which they redirect to families in need. This relocation allows Premier Movers 4 Less Stress St. Petersburg to expand these charitable initiatives even further, working closely with local outreach programs to maximize their positive impact on the area.

Clients who previously visited the Tampa location will find the new facility easily accessible and fully staffed by the same friendly professionals they trust. The modernized center will house customer support staff, logistical coordinators, and management teams working in unison to orchestrate flawless residential and commercial moves. Looking toward the future, the team is excited to plant deep roots in their new neighborhood and continue building lasting relationships with local homeowners and business leaders. This address change marks a renewed commitment to providing stress-free, compassionate moving services to every single client they have the privilege of serving throughout the region. The organization looks forward to welcoming new clients and continuing to serve their loyal customer base from this highly upgraded and centrally located operational hub.

About the Company:

Premier Movers 4 Less Stress is a premier relocation organization dedicated to providing top-tier residential and commercial moving solutions throughout the state of Florida. With a strong emphasis on exceptional customer care, transparent pricing, and extensive community involvement, the highly trained team expertly handles local moving, long-distance relocations, full-service packing, and specialty item transport. Driven by decades of transportation industry experience, the organization prioritizes safety, efficiency, and continually giving back to the vibrant neighborhoods and communities it serves.