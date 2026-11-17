MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Imogene A. Drakes visits archaeological sites across 10 countries and six continents, bringing a forensic scientist's perspective to some of the world's most enduring historical questions.

Burlington, Vermont, USA – November 17, 2026. After a career in clinical and forensic science, Dr. Imogene A. Drakes took a more direct approach to questions about ancient history that had interested her since childhood. Instead of reading about places such as Machu Picchu, the Nazca Lines, the Great Sphinx, Mohenjo-Daro and Stonehenge from afar, she set out to visit them herself and compare popular claims with what she could observe firsthand.

The result is Around the World in 42 Days: One Woman's Journey Through Ancient Mysteries and Modern Questions. The book follows Drakes through 10 countries and six continents, combining a travel memoir with personal investigation. Along the way, she explores the overlap between history, mythology, religion and science, while also documenting the realities of traveling alone through unfamiliar countries and cultures.

Drakes approached the trip with habits formed during her scientific career. She wanted to look closely, ask questions, speak with people familiar with the sites and separate what could be supported by evidence from what remained speculation.

In Peru, she encountered claims surrounding unusual mummies near Nazca and discussed them with a local archaeologist, who offered a far less sensational explanation. At Machu Picchu, she considered questions about the site's construction while recognizing the established archaeological understanding of its origins.

One of the book's most important stops comes at Mohenjo-Daro in Pakistan. Before the trip, Drakes was already aware that many archaeologists disputed claims of a single catastrophic event, noting that skeletons had been found at different levels of the site. What continued to intrigue her was a different claim: that evidence of intense heat and vitrified earth might point to the use of powerful ancient weapons. She wanted to see that physical evidence for herself.

Reaching Mohenjo-Daro required overcoming visa issues, changing travel plans and difficult logistics. Drakes viewed the journey as potentially dangerous, but the chance to examine the alleged vitrified ground firsthand was one of the main reasons she went. When she finally arrived, blackened material was present, but it did not resemble the extensive vitrified surface she had expected. Her later research indicated that the burned areas were more consistent with surface fires than with the extreme heat required by the more dramatic theory.

That experience became central to the book's larger message. Questioning one explanation did not make Mohenjo-Daro less significant. Its planned streets, covered drainage systems, wells, brickwork and Great Bath remain evidence of a sophisticated ancient civilization. Its writing has not been deciphered, and large sections of the site remain unexcavated.

The journey also challenged some of Drakes's assumptions about the people and cultures she encountered. Conversations with guides, students, drivers and residents became as important to the narrative as the monuments themselves. In Pakistan and elsewhere, firsthand experience often revealed more complexity than the impressions formed from news coverage, popular culture or distant observation.

Around the World in 42 Days is not a book that claims to solve every ancient mystery. Instead, it makes the case that curiosity and skepticism can work together. Drakes returns from her journey with a greater appreciation for firsthand observation, unanswered questions and the willingness to reconsider an idea when the evidence points elsewhere.

About the Author:

Dr. Imogene A. Drakes is a former clinical and forensic science professional with a longstanding interest in ancient history, archaeology and the mysteries surrounding early civilizations. Her scientific background has influenced her approach to historical investigation, encouraging careful observation, critical thinking and a willingness to question widely circulated explanations.

Through her travels across 10 countries and six continents, Drakes has combined her passion for exploration with an interest in understanding the historical, cultural and scientific significance of ancient sites. Her experiences form the foundation of Around the World in 42 Days: One Woman's Journey Through Ancient Mysteries and Modern Questions, a book that encourages readers to explore the past with curiosity, independent thinking and an open mind.