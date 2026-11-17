ZenaTech with 12.8 million shares sold short at the latest reported settlement, the street is watching technicals

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) Drone as a Service (DaaS) has secured contracts with two energy companies. The projects represent nearly C$1 million (approximately US$680,000) in potential work, including C$270,000 under contract and about C$700,000 in anticipated follow-on assignments.

Energy contracts put repeat business in focus

A Canadian oil and gas producer has C$150,000 in surveying and environmental work underway. ZenaTech expects about C$500,000 in additional work over the next six months if it completes the current assignment successfully. A second customer, a large energy infrastructure company, has contracted C$120,000 in plant-site inspection, mapping and monitoring. ZenaTech anticipates another C$200,000 in work on that project next year. Its drone-services teams use aerial surveys and AI-assisted LiDAR processing to produce mapping data for infrastructure design, construction and inspection.

Revenue grows quarter over quarter and year over year

ZenaTech reported C$9.33 million in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up approximately 11% from the first quarter and 316% from a year earlier. It was the company's seventh consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. First-half revenue rose 425% year over year to C$17.73 million, with Drone as a Service accounting for about 93% of the total.

Management's preliminary third-quarter revenue estimate of C$13.4 million to C$14.8 million points to another 44% to 59% increase from the second quarter. The new energy projects could support further growth if customers award the anticipated follow-on work. ZenaTech reported a C$49.09 million first-half net loss, and management is targeting potential adjusted EBITDA breakeven in 2027.

Short interest puts a potential breakout in focus

Reported short interest rose from 11.6 million shares on Sept. 15 to 13.9 million on Oct. 15, then fell about 8% to 12.8 million shares on Oct. 30. That leaves a sizable, short position even after the decline. If the stock starts to rally and holds its gains, short sellers buying back shares could add to demand. The latest figures are an October snapshot, so they leave open whether short covering is underway today.

Alongside ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), investors are watching active trading in NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Fort Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTT), GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) across the technology, electric vehicle and clean energy sectors.

A sideways base is the first signal to watch

For traders assessing whether the selloff is nearing capitulation, the first test is whether ZENA can hold above its recent low near US$0.56 and trade sideways for several sessions. A tighter range with lighter volume on pullbacks would suggest selling pressure is easing. A close above roughly US$0.63 on stronger volume would be an early breakout signal, with US$0.70 the next level to watch. A sustained move below US$0.56 would weaken the setup.

If the breakout holds on a pullback and the stock starts making higher lows, trend-following traders may look to average up, adding in stages at higher prices as the trend develops. On the business side, the next test is whether ZenaTech turns the anticipated C$700,000 into signed work.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) develops AI-powered autonomous drones through its ZenaDrone subsidiary, provides drone services and sells enterprise software. Its Drone as a Service (DaaS) business performs land surveys, mapping and infrastructure inspections for customers in sectors such as energy and construction. DaaS was ZenaTech's largest business by revenue, accounting for approximately 93% of first-half 2026 revenue.

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