MENAFN - GetNews)"WhiteCombe DGNX case study: published analyst targets versus spot."WhiteCombe published a case study on Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX) that documents four published third-party Buy-side price targets from $12.00 to $18.00 versus a $1.15 reference quote and the implied upside in those numbers.

NEW YORK, NY - November 17, 2026 - WhiteCombe has published a case study on Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) focused on published analyst targets, Buy ratings as disclosed by those authors, and implied upside from spot.

The note is independent commentary, not sell-side research. It uses only targets and ratings already on the public record, compares them to a reference quote investors can verify on the tape, and reports the gap in percentage terms. WhiteCombe does not speak for any analyst house, does not verify third-party models, does not restate issuer guidance, and does not issue its own price target.

Published third-party price targets on DGNX cited in the case study include H.C. Wainwright at $12.00, Ladenburg Thalmann at $15.00, Jim Cramer at $16.50, and The Motley Fool at $18.00. Each is a third-party opinion, not guidance from Diginex or WhiteCombe. Against a $1.15 reference quote on 12 November 2026, implied upside in those published numbers runs from about 943% to 1,465%. The simple average of $15.38 implies about 1,237% upside. WhiteCombe summarizes what those publications already say: analysts rate DGNX a Buy with more than 1,000% upside in their own published targets, a descriptive label rather than a new forecast.

Those published targets did not move down while the quote stayed near $1.15. Clara WhiteCombe, managing editor at WhiteCombe, said the desk question was narrow: whether the target band moved with spot. It did not. Four named sources still carry $12.00 to $18.00, all above the November 12 reference print.

The full case study is available at . WhiteCombe publishes non-regulated case studies for information; they are not investment advice.

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a technology company founded in 2018 and listed on Nasdaq. It provides ESG, sustainability, compliance and supply chain software to organizations that measure emissions and meet regulatory disclosure obligations. The company is headquartered in London. WhiteCombe names Diginex here only as the subject of published third-party price targets, not as the issuer of this release.

About WhiteCombe

WhiteCombe is an independent publisher of equity case studies based in New York. Founded in 2026, it documents gaps between published analyst targets, public filings and the live quote for informed readers. Case studies appear at whitecombe. WhiteCombe is not a regulated investment research firm. It does not accept payment from issuers for favorable coverage unless an article is clearly labeled as sponsored content.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release discusses third-party price targets only. Actual prices and outcomes may differ materially. Third-party targets and ratings may change or be withdrawn. This release is not investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

Disclaimer: WhiteCombe is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. Nothing herein is a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities.

This release discusses third-party price targets, ratings, and commentary attributed to named publications and analysts. Those views are theirs alone. WhiteCombe does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of third-party information. Targets and ratings may be revised, withdrawn, or not achieved. Numbers in this release use reference quotes and dates stated in the text; markets move intraday.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Securities of small-cap and thinly traded companies can be volatile. Past performance and illustrative upside arithmetic are not indicative of future results.

Unless clearly labeled as sponsored content, WhiteCombe does not accept payment from Diginex Limited or other issuers to produce favorable coverage of securities discussed. WhiteCombe names Diginex only as the subject of published third-party research cited in an independent case study, not as the issuer of this release.

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