MENAFN - GetNews)"“We're seeing a two-tier credit economy in real time. On one side, lenders are expanding credit and loan volumes are reaching new highs. On the other, a growing share of borrowers are struggling to keep up with their payments.” - Clara C., CEO of Borrowly"U.S. personal loan originations reach record levels as borrower-level delinquencies rise, pointing to an increasingly divided consumer credit market heading into 2027.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, United States – November 17, 2026 – Borrowly, an online personal loan matching platform serving U.S. consumers, has released its 2027 Personal Loan Market Outlook, highlighting an emerging divide between borrowers benefiting from expanding credit availability and households facing increasing financial pressure.

The outlook follows newly released data from TransUnion and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showing that personal loan originations have reached record levels even as financial stress persists among segments of American consumers.

"We're seeing a two-tier credit economy in real time," said Clara C., CEO of Borrowly. "On one side, lenders are expanding credit and loan volumes are reaching new highs. On the other, a growing share of borrowers are struggling to keep up with their payments. Both developments are happening simultaneously, and that makes the outlook for 2027 particularly interesting."

For Americans with less-than-perfect credit, platforms such as Borrowly provide access to personal loans from $200 to $50,000 through an online loan matching service. The application is free, with no hard credit check during the initial request process. Loan approval and terms depend on the lender.

Personal Loan Market Reaches Record Levels

According to TransUnion's Q3 2026 Consumer Lending Industry Insights Report, the U.S. unsecured personal loan market continued expanding throughout 2026, supported by increased lending to consumers with below-prime credit scores.

Key findings include:



8.41 million personal loan originations, representing a 22.7% year-over-year increase in Q2 2026, the latest origination quarter reported.

$293.4 billion in outstanding personal loan balances, up 9.0% year over year in Q3 2026.

69.0% of new personal loans originated to below-prime borrowers, compared with 66.1% a year earlier.

4.12% of personal loan borrowers were at least 60 days delinquent, compared with 3.52% in Q3 2025. 49.4% of personal loan originations came from fintech lenders, reflecting the continued expansion of digital lending platforms.

The figures suggest that lenders are increasingly willing to serve borrowers outside traditional prime-credit segments. However, higher borrower-level delinquencies indicate that expanding credit availability does not necessarily translate into improved financial stability.

Importantly, balance-level delinquency rates declined slightly to 1.95%, suggesting that lenders have been managing their overall exposure partly through smaller loans and more selective underwriting.

A Two-Tier Credit Economy Emerges

Borrowly's 2027 outlook identifies a growing distinction between consumers who can comfortably access and repay credit and those who remain financially constrained despite wider loan availability.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that total U.S. household debt reached $19.1 trillion in Q3 2026, an increase of $334 billion from the previous quarter. Credit card balances reached $1.29 trillion, while 5.0% of outstanding household debt was in some stage of delinquency.

Separate research published by the New York Fed in November also highlighted differences in credit card delinquency trends across income groups, with lower-income neighborhoods experiencing particularly pronounced deterioration earlier in the credit cycle.

"Access to credit is improving, but affordability is a different question," Clara C. explained. "A borrower with a strong income and credit history may benefit from greater lender competition. Someone with a lower credit score and limited financial flexibility may still face expensive borrowing options, even when more lenders are willing to approve them."

"That distinction matters. Loan approval rates alone don't tell us whether the financial position of American households is improving."

Borrowly's 2027 Personal Loan Market Outlook

Borrowly expects three major developments to shape the U.S. personal lending market in 2027.

1. Continued demand for smaller personal loans

The growing share of below-prime borrowers in new loan originations suggests that demand for smaller, unsecured loans could remain an important component of the market. Borrowly expects lenders to continue balancing broader credit access with tighter controls on individual loan sizes and repayment risk.

2. Increasing differences in borrowing costs

Interest rate movements may influence financing conditions in 2027, but changes in benchmark rates are unlikely to benefit every borrower equally. Credit scores, income stability, existing debt obligations, and lender underwriting policies will continue to determine the actual cost of borrowing.

3. Greater importance of alternative lending channels

Digital lending platforms and fintech providers are expected to remain significant participants in the personal loan market. Borrowly anticipates continued interest in online loan application services, particularly among consumers seeking financing options outside traditional banks.

"The next phase of the lending cycle may be less about how much credit is available and more about who can access it on reasonable terms," said Clara C.

"For 2027, we expect that distinction to become increasingly important. Lenders will want to grow, but they will also need to maintain discipline. Consumers, meanwhile, will need to look beyond approval decisions and pay close attention to the actual cost of borrowing."

Personal Loan Access for Borrowers With Imperfect Credit

Borrowly operates an online loan matching service connecting eligible U.S. consumers with participating lending partners.

The platform supports personal loans, installment loans, and bad credit loan requests ranging from $100 to $50,000, with typical approved amounts generally between $2,000 and $5,000 or lower.

The initial application process uses a soft credit inquiry and carries no application fee. Borrowers who receive an offer can review the available interest rate, repayment period, and associated costs before deciding whether to proceed.

Borrowly is not a direct lender and does not guarantee loan approval. Final eligibility, loan amounts, APRs, and funding timelines depend on participating lenders and individual circumstances.

Looking Ahead to 2027

Borrowly believes the U.S. personal loan market will remain active in 2027, although continued growth will depend on household finances, employment conditions, interest rates, and lender risk appetite.

"The personal loan market is growing, but we shouldn't mistake growth for financial health," Clara C. concluded. "The most important question for 2027 isn't simply whether Americans can borrow more. It's whether they can afford to repay what they borrow."

Borrowly's market outlook represents the company's assessment of current industry conditions rather than a guarantee of future lending activity or financial performance.

Sources: TransUnion, Q3 2026 Consumer Lending Industry Insights Report; Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Q3 2026 Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit; Federal Reserve Bank of New York, A Look at the Wider Divide in Credit Card Delinquency by Income, November 10, 2026.

About Borrowly

Borrowly is a U.S.-based online loan matching platform headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The company helps consumers explore personal loan, installment loan, and bad credit loan opportunities through a streamlined online application process.

Borrowly provides access to potential loan offers from participating lenders, with loan amounts, rates, and repayment terms determined by individual lenders and borrower qualifications. The platform does not originate loans directly.