(MENAFN- GetNews) Featured model discounts, accessory bundles and extra savings give shoppers more ways to get value from their purchase. Seattle, USA - November 17, 2026 - VARON's 2026 Black Friday Early Access event brings together discounts on portable and home oxygen concentrators, with savings starting at 18% on eligible sitewide purchases and reaching up to 40% on selected models. Shoppers can also find limited-time bundle prices, an extra discount on qualifying multi-machine orders and a special upgrade offer for existing VARON customers. Black Friday Deals Worth a Closer Look The featured offers cover several of VARON's popular portable and home models. Discounts on selected products are applied automatically at checkout, making it easier to compare the campaign price with the regular listing.

Featured model Black Friday offer What stands out VP-8 Lite $500 OFF Compact 4.4 lb design and replaceable battery. VP-8G $301 OFF Lightweight 4.37 lb design, pulse-flow settings and replaceable battery. VP-6 40% OFF Portable continuous-flow design with battery and carrying accessories. VH-2 Pro 25% OFF Home model with caster wheels and a large LED display. Serene 3 30% OFF Compact home model with caster wheels. Serene 5 30% OFF Home model with LCD display, low-noise design and universal wheels.

Find the Portable Setup That Fits Your Routine

For shoppers comparing portable options, VARON's portable oxygen concentrator collection includes models with different designs and features. The VP-8 Lite and VP-8G both focus on lightweight portability, while the VP-6 offers a continuous-flow format. That difference gives shoppers a useful starting point when comparing product types.

The VP-8 Lite is a strong option to explore for shoppers who put a compact design and easy carrying near the top of their list. The VP-8G is similarly lightweight and offers a different settings range, with a replaceable battery. For those comparing a portable continuous-flow model, the VP-6 brings a different format, plus a carrying bag and remote control. Rather than choosing by the largest setting number, compare the product type, controls, battery arrangement and included items.

Home Models: Convenience That Makes a Difference

VARON's home oxygen concentrator collection offers several configurations for shoppers who prefer a stationary setup. The Serene 3 and Serene 5 both feature wheels, while the Serene 5 adds an LCD display and a broader stated flow range. The VH-2 Pro is another option, with caster wheels and a large LED panel.

These details can make a real difference in everyday use: wheels make it easier to reposition a unit around the home, while an easy-to-read display can make controls simpler to check. The current Black Friday event offers 30% off the Serene 3 and Serene 5, and 25% off the VH-2 Pro.

Bundle Offers: More Accessories in One Purchase

For shoppers who already know they will need spare batteries or additional charging options, a bundle can offer better overall value than buying each accessory separately. VARON's three featured portable bundles combine the main unit with useful extras:

Bundle Campaign price What is included / customer value VP-8G Super Bundle $1,199 (regularly $1,667) One extra battery, a separate battery charging dock and a car charger. The listed bundle price is $468 below its regular price. VP-2 All-day Power Bundle $699 (regularly $1,128) Two additional 8-cell batteries. The listed bundle price is $429 below its regular price. VP-6 Extra Battery Bundle $724 (regularly $1,157) The standard battery plus two extra batteries. The listed bundle price is $433 below its regular price.

The benefit is straightforward: buyers can get the main unit and selected accessories together, with less need to source each item separately. The VP-8G bundle is particularly complete, adding both a separate charging dock and a car charger. The VP-2 and VP-6 bundles place more emphasis on additional battery options. Shoppers can compare the included accessories with what they actually want to have on hand before deciding which package offers the best value.

Extra Savings When Shopping for Family and Friends

Black Friday is also a good time to think about the people close to you. Whether you're helping your parents choose a home oxygen concentrator, purchasing a portable model for a relative, or joining a family member or friend to place a combined order, buying together can bring extra savings.

With VARON's Black Friday event, customers can enjoy an additional 10% OFF qualifying orders over $800 when purchasing multiple machines in one order. Simply enter code VRBF108 at checkout. It's another way to make holiday shopping more rewarding while helping the people you care about find equipment that suits their everyday routines.

A Special Upgrade Offer for Existing VARON Customers

Already have a VARON oxygen concentrator? Black Friday is also an opportunity to explore an upgrade. Whether you're looking for a different portable setup for everyday outings or considering a newer model for your changing routines, existing customers may qualify for up to $150 OFF eligible VP-2 or VP-6 purchases after their current machine is verified.

No trade-in is required, making it easier to explore a new option while keeping your existing equipment.

More Than a Sale Price

A good online purchase is about more than the number shown on the product page. VARON's official store highlights its product warranty, U.S.-based customer support, fast shipping from U.S. warehouses, flexible payment options and a 60-day price guarantee during the Black Friday event. These store benefits add practical reassurance when comparing where to place an order.

Explore VARON's Black Friday 2026 Offers

Whether comparing a compact portable model, looking for a home setup or considering a bundle with extra accessories, VARON's Black Friday event brings several ways to save. Review the model features, check which bundle includes the accessories you want and compare the final campaign price before ordering. Explore all VARON Black Friday 2026 deals.

About VARON

VARON offers portable and home oxygen concentrators in a range of product designs, settings and accessory configurations.