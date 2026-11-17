MENAFN - GetNews)"Hennhouse, a marketing agency in Marietta, Georgia"The Hennhouse Podcast, hosted by Marietta marketing agency founder Tyler Henn, features conversations with marketing professionals about how every marketing channel affects SEO in some way.

Marietta, Georgia - November 17, 2026 - The Hennhouse Podcast, hosted by Tyler Henn, founder and lead SEO strategist at Marietta, Georgia, marketing agency Hennhouse, is spotlighting a question many business owners overlook: how the marketing they do outside of search ends up affecting how they are found in search.

The show features conversations with guests who are mostly marketing professionals. Each episode looks at how a different part of marketing, such as paid ads, websites, content, video, social platforms, public relations, reviews and community involvement, connects back to search engine optimization in some way.

"I've come to believe SEO doesn't live in its own box," Henn said. "Everything a business does to get attention, from an ad to a podcast appearance to how it shows up in its community, can shape how people search for it and how Google understands it. I started the show because I wanted to talk through those connections with people who know their channels better than I do."

The podcast is aimed at business owners, marketers and anyone curious about how search fits into the bigger picture. Conversations are designed to be practical and conversational, with an emphasis on what guests have learned from their own work rather than hype or quick fixes.

Henn said the topic has become more pressing as search changes, with AI-generated answers and new platforms giving people more places to look for information.

"In my opinion, being visible now means showing up in a lot of places, not just one," Henn said. "I think the businesses that do well will be the ones that treat all of their marketing as one connected effort. That's the conversation I want to keep having on the show."

Henn launched The Hennhouse Podcast in June 2026. He founded Hennhouse in January 2025 and has 7+ years of experience in web design and SEO. His agency helps local service businesses with local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising.

Marketing professionals interested in appearing as guests, and listeners who want to follow the show, can learn more at or reach out to...e.

About Hennhouse

Hennhouse is a marketing agency based in Marietta, Georgia, founded in January 2025 by Tyler Henn. The agency helps local service businesses get found and contacted through local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, custom websites, and Google and Meta advertising. Hennhouse focuses on honest reporting, avoids link schemes and review tricks, and treats its clients like friends. Learn more at.