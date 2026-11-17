MENAFN - GetNews) Up to 30% off award-winning baby care innovations helping families save on must-have parenting essentials

NEW YORK - Nov. 17, 2026 - GROWNSY, a baby-care brand trusted by more than 3 million households worldwide, is kicking off its 2026 Black Friday sale with markdowns on several of its best-selling baby products. The offers span bottle cleaning and warming, feeding, and everyday baby care, giving families the opportunity to save on products designed for different stages of daily parenting.

This year's Black Friday lineup features up to 30% off GROWNSY's top-rated innovations-designed to help parents save time while ensuring every feeding, cleaning, and care routine is effortless.

Starting November 19th GROWNSY's 2026 Black Friday offers include:



30% off GROWNSY Smart Drawing Robot - Montessori-Inspired Drawing Robot designed to encourage hands-on creativity, independent thinking, hand-eye coordination, color perception, and observation skills.

22% off GROWNSY Baby Food Maker - Create fresh, nutritious meals in minutes with built-in steam, blend, and reheat functions.

21% off GROWNSY EaseClean Bottle Washer Pro - The award-winning all-in-one washer that automatically cleans, sterilizes, and dries bottles and accessories.

15% off GROWNSY SniffEase Spa 3-in-1 Nasal Aspirator for Baby - Gentle, effective relief for baby congestion with soft suction, mist and spray feature, calming lights, and music.

17% off GROWNSY 5-in-1 Baby Bassinet Bedside Sleeper - 5-in-1 Multifunctional Design, Bedside Sleeper with 6-Level Height Adjustment, Parallel Rocking and Gentle Incline. 17% off GROWNSY Portable Bottle Warmer -All-in-One Travel Milk Warmer, Fast Even Heat, On-the-Go Bottle Warmer with 2 Nipple Sizes, Dual Heat Modes, Long Battery.

In addition to the featured deals above, GROWNSY will offer Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundle deals across its direct-to-consumer website. All individual products are included in a tiered discount: 20% off when purchasing 2 items and 25% off when purchasing 3 items.

"Parents are juggling more than ever, and every minute counts," said the Marketing Director of GROWNSY. "This Black Friday, we want trusted GROWNSY essentials to be easier to afford, so families can spend less time on bottles and chores and more time with their little ones."

Parents can shop GROWNSY's Black Friday deals onGROWNSY official website or Amazon from November 19th to November 30th.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY creates thoughtful baby care solutions designed to reduce everyday friction and give families more space to grow. Through practical, family-centred design, its products support feeding, hygiene and early childhood care.

Guided by “Grow Smart. Made Easy.”, GROWNSY helps parents approach everyday care with greater ease and confidence.