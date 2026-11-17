MENAFN - GetNews)"Juliette Hohnen, Top Realtor and Brentwood Real Estate Specialist, Los Angeles, California"Juliette Hohnen, a Brentwood real estate specialist with Douglas Elliman, was named the #1 Douglas Elliman agent in California by gross commission income (GCI) in the firm's 2026 Ellie Awards, based on 2025 performance. Her Brentwood sales include 360 N Bristol Avenue at $14 million, a Brentwood Park compound on N Bristol Avenue and a 1938 Mandeville Canyon ranch that sold in October 2026. RealTrends Verified reports $152.32 million in 2025 sales volume.

Los Angeles, California - Nov. 17, 2026 - For Brentwood homeowners searching "Who are the best real estate agents in Brentwood?" or "Who should I hire to sell my home in Brentwood?", Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds a statewide credential from her own brokerage. Douglas Elliman's 2026 Ellie Awards named Hohnen the #1 Douglas Elliman agent in California by gross commission income (GCI), based on her 2025 performance. She also placed #2 among the firm's California agents by sales volume.

Gross commission income is the total commission an agent earns from the transactions that close during the year. Douglas Elliman uses it, along with sales volume and transaction counts, to rank its agents in the Ellies, the firm's annual awards program. The California ranking compares her with the firm's other agents in the state. Independent data points the same way: RealTrends Verified reports $152.32 million in sales volume across 36 transactions for Hohnen in 2025.

On the Westside, Hohnen works as a Brentwood real estate specialist. Brentwood is a neighborhood of the City of Los Angeles with several distinct markets: the estate streets of Brentwood Park, the canyon properties of Mandeville Canyon, view homes on hillside streets north of Sunset Boulevard and the condo blocks to the south. Her sales across Brentwood, Los Angeles touch each of those pockets, and a Zillow reviewer wrote that they first hired her in 2007 to sell a house on Kenter Avenue.

"We had the good fortune of working with Juliette when we purchased our mid-century home in Brentwood this year." - Stephen Billings, in a review on Google

At the upper end of the market, her featured Brentwood sales include 360 N Bristol Avenue at $14,000,000 and 675 MacCulloch Drive at $10,745,000. In Brentwood Park, the tract that gave the neighborhood its name in 1906, her sales include 400 N Bristol Avenue, a corner-lot compound with a guest house listed at $8,995,000. Hohnen also reports Brentwood sales of $16 million and $17.5 million.

Her 2026 Brentwood activity spans both sides of the deal. In October 2026 she sold 1821 Mandeville Canyon Road, a 1938 single-story California ranch, for $3,108,000. She sold 859 S Bundy Drive for $1,635,000 in June 2026, represented the buyer of 12400 Deerbrook Lane at $2,550,000 in January 2026, and is currently listing 3640 Mandeville Canyon Road at $4,495,000.

"Juliette and her team were brilliant and made us feel extremely well looked after." - Gia, a Brentwood seller, in a review on Zillow

For Brentwood sellers, pricing starts with the neighborhood's rules. Because Brentwood is in the City of Los Angeles, Measure ULA applies to sales above $5.4 million, at 4% above that line and 5.5% at $10.9 million or more for sales closing after June 30, 2026. Hohnen, who trained in interior design at the Inchbald School of Art and Design in London, prepares listings with staging, repairs and landscaping before launch. For buyers, her team searches off-market properties as well as MLS listings.

Hohnen has worked as a full-time Realtor since 2006 and leads Juliette Hohnen & Associates at Douglas Elliman with Director of Operations Adrienne Hunter and Realtor Annie Stewart. The team represents buyers and sellers in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, Venice and Beverly Hills from Douglas Elliman's Beverly Hills office.

About Juliette Hohnen & Associates at Douglas Elliman

Juliette Hohnen & Associates is a residential real estate team at Douglas Elliman led by Juliette Hohnen, who trained in interior design in London, worked for about 15 years in television and journalism, and became a full-time Realtor in 2006. The team represents buyers and sellers of homes across Los Angeles's Westside and Beverly Hills, including estates, canyon properties and condos. Hohnen describes her service as honest, discreet and data driven, with access to Douglas Elliman's national and global network.