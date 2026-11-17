MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the figures were published by the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The regulator noted that cashless transactions accounted for 96% of all payment card transactions.

The total number of payment card transactions, including cashless payments and cash withdrawals, carried out in Ukraine and abroad using cards issued by Ukrainian banks reached 7.54 billion in the first nine months of 2026, with a combined value of UAH 5.98 trillion.

Of that total, cashless transactions accounted for 7.24 billion operations worth UAH 4.02 trillion, up 7.5% and 16.6%, respectively, from the same period a year earlier, the NBU said.

Cashless transactions accounted for 67.1% of the total value of payment card transactions and 96.1% of all transactions by number in the first three quarters of 2026, up from 65.4% and 95.4%, respectively, a year earlier.

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A breakdown of cashless transactions by type showed that purchases at retail and service outlets accounted for the largest share, representing 75.9% of all cashless transactions by number and 53.5% by value during the first nine months of the year.

Online purchases accounted for 13.6% of cashless transactions by number and 16.7% by value. Card-to-card transfers made up less than one-tenth of transactions by volume (6.8%) but nearly one-quarter by value (24.7%).

The average transaction value in January-September 2026 was UAH 391 for purchases at retail and service outlets, up from UAH 345 a year earlier. The average card-to-card transfer rose to UAH 2,017 from UAH 1,847, while the average online purchase increased to UAH 682 from UAH 598.

Ukraine's payments infrastructure continued to expand, the NBU said. The number of active POS terminals in retail and service outlets increased 5.2% between January and September to 587,800, while the number of merchant locations accepting payment cards rose 18.4% to 727,200.

The ATM network remained largely unchanged from the start of the year, totaling 15,700 machines.

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The total number of payment cards issued in Ukraine reached 154.5 million by the end of the first nine months of 2026, up 3.9% from January.

The popularity of contactless payments continued to grow, with contactless cards accounting for nearly 57.5% of all active payment cards in September.

The number of tokenized payment cards rose 2.8% since the beginning of the year to 21.3 million. As a result, more than one in three active payment cards in Ukraine (34.5%) is now tokenized.

Nearly 99% of all cashless transactions at retail outlets, both by number and value, were made using contactless payment technology or NFC-enabled devices in January-September 2026.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law introducing criminal liability for illegal operations involving bank cards and accounts, including penalties of up to six years in prison for participation in so-called drop schemes.