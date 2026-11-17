MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CANBERRA, Nov 18 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The Australian government said on Wednesday that it has imposed new targeted sanctions against Israeli West Bank settlers, reported Xinhua.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said in a statement that the sanctions will ban Australians from providing financial or other support to three individuals and four organisations involved in illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The individuals will also be banned from travelling to Australia. Any Australian who is convicted of breaching the sanctions faces a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.

"We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution," Wong said.

The sanctioned individuals and organisations have actively participated in the planning, coordination and establishment of new settlements, including raising funds, recruitment of volunteers and providing support to violent settlers, according to the statement.

Wong said that the sanctions also, for the first time, target a construction company involved in the building of settlements.

She said that Australia remains steadfast in its commitment to the two-state solution as the only pathway to enduring peace and security.

--NNN-XINHUA