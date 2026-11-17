

Local firms meet visiting US companies in technology, finance, health and logistics ahead of the Nevis Business, Investment & Partnership Day

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – More than 20 Nevis businesses, most of them members of the St Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) Nevis Division, met a delegation of US companies on 3 November as the premier of Nevis, Mark A.G. Brantley, presented the island's investment opportunities. The Nevis Business, Investment & Partnership Day was held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park and hosted by the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency, in collaboration with the SKNCIC Nevis Division as part of the 2026 US Veteran Business Trade Mission to St Kitts and Nevis.

Ten US companies attended in person, including veteran-owned and woman-owned firms. Their work spans information technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, accounting and financial management, behavioural health, programme management and staffing, logistics, construction and facilities, and strategic consulting.

Ahead of the visit, the SKNCIC Nevis Division matched each US company with local businesses whose services aligned, and prepared a directory of business profiles so delegates could identify the people they most wanted to meet. The Chamber worked with the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) to bring both Chamber members and SEDU-registered businesses to the table.

The programme opened with a cultural presentation and welcome remarks from Keri Weeks, marketing officer. Stephen Hector, chairman of the SKNCIC Nevis Division, addressed the gathering.

Members of the trade mission outlined their goals for the visit, followed by breakout sessions and networking facilitated by the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency. Local businesses also showcased their products and services at display tables throughout the morning. Nevis businesses showed today that they are ready to compete and partner internationally.

Members of the US delegation and members of the Nevis shared their own impressions of the day.

SKNCIC Nevis Division participants included:



BugHunt Inc., cybersecurity and technology solutions

Hearts of Theatre, drama and performance group

Hector & Associates Ltd., property development, steel fabrication and transportation

Island Buzz Tours Nevis, guided tours and island excursions

J & F Fencing, fencing and building supplies

JSE Bookkeeping and Support Corp, bookkeeping, payroll and compliance support

Kaesthetique Beneath & Beyond, beauty and aesthetic treatments

Kendid, branding consultancy

Nelson Spring Bottling Company Ltd, water bottling

Peepalytics AI, AI operations platforms for government and regulated sectors

Phenomenal Wellness Spa, spa treatments and massage training

Seba Grove Wellness, legal literacy and advisory for women-led enterprises

Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd, banking and finance

The Respite, psychological and psychosocial services Vanilla Paradise in Nevis Ltd, the Federation's first commercial vanilla farm

The St Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce represents and supports businesses across the Federation through advocacy, networking, training and member services. The Nevis Division serves businesses on Nevis and connects them with partners, opportunities and decision makers at home and abroad.

Founded in 1996, the SKNCIC Nevis Division is celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading voice of the private sector in the Federation. It serves as a platform for advocacy, collaboration and capacity-building, working to strengthen member value, promote sustainable development and advance economic growth through strategic partnerships locally, regionally and internationally.