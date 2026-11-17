

The UK and Pakistan have drafted an agreement to strengthen geological mapping, research, data and skills for responsible mineral development.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

By British High Commission Islamabad

ENGLAND / PAKISTAN – The British Geological Survey (BGS) and the Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) have drafted an agreement to work together on geological mapping, research and data. The aim is to give Pakistan stronger evidence and skills for more responsible and transparent mineral development.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott CMG OBE highlighted the plan at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad. Pakistan has significant mineral deposits, but mining contributes less than 2 percent of GDP. The draft agreement would provide a framework for long-term co-operation, including sharing knowledge, building skills, mapping, research and better geological data. It also covers critical minerals and environmental sustainability.

British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

“ Pakistan has extraordinary mineral potential. Turning that potential into sustainable jobs for the local community, exports and investment requires credible geological data, strong institutions and responsible environmentally sustainable and transparent supply chains.

“ The UK is proud to bring together world-class British expertise and Pakistani capability to strengthen these foundations, build investor confidence and create lasting economic opportunities for communities across Pakistan.”

The training, funded through the UK's Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade programme (REMIT), gave GSP staff practical skills in digital geological surveying, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics, mapping software (Geographic Information Systems) and spectral remote sensing, using internationally recognised methods.