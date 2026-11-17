MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Colin Payne, Head of Innovation

In the first half of 2026, we received more applications to the Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways than during the whole of 2025.

Three themes stand out: the growing use of AI, innovation crossing traditional sector boundaries, and financial inclusion.

As firms develop new products, services and business models, many engage with us through our Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways to understand how regulation applies to their proposition or to test innovative ideas in a controlled environment.

Looking across applications lets us observe emerging trends. It helps us understand how technologies are evolving, and identify emerging regulatory questions.

In turn, this supports our wider work and helps us keep pace with developments across financial services.

Applications at a glance



37 percent involved AI (up from 31% in 2025), making it the most common technology theme.

92 percent of the firms engaging with our services were doing so for the first time, highlighting continued demand from new innovators. 64 percent of proposed solutions included a retail element, showing continued focus on consumer-facing innovation.

The growing use of AI

Firms are focusing increasingly on how to deploy, oversee and govern AI in their business models. They're looking at how to use AI to help consumers better understand and manage their finances, support businesses with payment processes, and provide customers with more personalised guidance and support.

Regulation and innovation are working in tandem to deploy new technologies safely and build consumer protection into new products from the outset.

Innovation is becoming more interconnected

Innovation does not always fit neatly into traditional sector categories. While payments and digital assets represented the largest sector-specific portion of recent applications, cross-sector propositions have also been common, representing around one-third of applications.

Many firms are combining technologies, data, payments and consumer-facing services in new ways. As a result, innovative technologies are increasingly crossing traditional sector boundaries and requiring firms to consider how existing governance, accountability, data use and regulatory frameworks apply.

A recent example is our stablecoins cohort in the Regulatory Sandbox. Stablecoin business models often cut across traditional sector boundaries, combining elements of payments, digital assets, and financial market activity. The cohort brought together firms intending to issue UK stablecoins to test how proposed requirements could operate in practice and provide evidence to support policy development.

Financial inclusion

Firms continue to focus on how to improve consumer access to and engagement with financial services. They're not only exploring new technologies, but also considering how these tools can help address practical consumer challenges.

Applications this year have included propositions aimed at improving consumer understanding, accessibility, personalised support, and access to financial services for underserved groups.

A large proportion of proposed solutions included a retail element, indicating that most firms remain focused on end consumers.

What we're learning about Sandbox participation over time

We are looking beyond current application trends to understand the longer-term experience of firms that have participated in the Regulatory Sandbox.

Our preliminary research suggests that, as of September 2026, around 71 percent of them are still active. We are continuing this analysis to better understand the ongoing commercial success of participating firms and whether their original propositions have continued to operate.

We have also been looking to understand at which point of their growth firms engage with the Regulatory Sandbox.

We've found that the service is particularly relevant at an early stage of a firm's development, with around 70 percent of applications coming from firms that are 0 to 2 years old.

Demand is strongest when firms are still developing their business models, products and approaches to compliance, and seeking to understand how regulation applies as they refine and validate innovative propositions.

Looking ahead

Applications to our Regulatory Sandbox and Innovation Pathways give us an early view of the technologies, business models and the regulatory questions that firms are exploring.

They also provide insight into developments beyond the UK.

We're continuing to engage with international firms seeking to enter the UK market and sharing insights with overseas regulators and innovation initiatives. This helps us to understand global innovation trends.

The trends we have seen so far suggest that innovation is scaling up, becoming more sophisticated, and more focused on addressing real-world consumer needs.

We'll continue to engage with firms as technology develops. One way we're doing this is through thematic cohorts, which explore key areas in greater depth.

Following our Regulatory Sandbox stablecoins cohort, applications to a new climate scenarios cohort opened on 1 October 2026. The cohort invites firms and specialists to test innovative approaches to climate scenario analysis and risk assessment, supporting wider work on sustainable finance and climate-related risks.

Firms developing new ideas should consider how existing regulation applies to their proposition, how they can test and scale innovation successfully, and what safeguards will deliver good outcomes for consumers and markets.

Our innovation services help firms answer these questions. They also let us test policy approaches and gather evidence on how regulation works in practice. This helps inform smarter, more proportionate regulation.

We're here to support innovators across financial services, helping ensure the UK remains one of the best places in the world to develop, test and scale innovative propositions.