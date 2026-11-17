MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday in Manila that Washington had found no evidence connecting recent disruptions to Microsoft services, air traffic control and banking, or indicating that they were the work of malicious actors.

Seeking to reassure Americans, Rubio acknowledged public anxiety over the incidents and said he wanted to explain what the government knew.

“We have no indication, no evidence, and no reason to believe at all that any of these incidents are related to each other,” he told reporters.

“In essence, the Microsoft incident has nothing to do with what we saw with the FAA. The FAA has nothing to do with what we saw with the banks a few days ago.”

Rubio spoke before President Donald Trump's scheduled engagements in the Philippines on Wednesday, ahead of the delegation's departure for China.

“I want to begin by acknowledging that people are nervous and they're anxious as they're seeing reports about this and they're wondering what that means for them and for their lives,” he said.

He said the government remained alert to threats to the public, the economy and national security, but that the available information did not point to a connection between the disruptions.

“But we see no indications that these things are interrelated, one event to the other, or that they're the work of malign actors,” Rubio said.

Asked about the possible role of artificial intelligence, Rubio described how work to address a vulnerability could temporarily disrupt a computer system. He cautioned against speculation and referred questions about individual incidents to the companies involved.

His explanation did not establish that AI caused any of the outages or identify a shared technical cause.

The Federal Aviation Administration has separately said its preliminary investigation into Friday's nationwide halt to flight departures found no indication of a cyberattack.

The agency said excessive data flooded its telecommunications network, destabilising aircraft communications and radar feeds.

Network provider L3Harris had been working at the Arkansas location, including installing a new router. The FAA said the network stabilised after the two sites were isolated, while the investigation into the root cause continued.

The ground stop began at about 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on November 13 and was lifted at 8:15 p.m. About 3,500 aircraft already airborne landed safely, the agency said.

Rubio's comments followed a preliminary assessment Tuesday by Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, the Senate Intelligence Committee's vice chairman, who also said there was no indication of a coordinated cyberattack or foreign interference.

Warner suggested that pressure to fix vulnerabilities identified using AI could strain computer systems, while stressing that the incidents required further investigation.

In a separate exchange, Rubio was asked whether he was worried about reports alleging a planned dirty bomb attack on Washington.

“I am not, but again, we're concerned every day about anything that threatens our country,” he said, according to the pool report.

Rubio also said Trump was serious about seeking engagement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He argued that resolving problems with North Korea required meeting its leadership.