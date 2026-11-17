MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced a significant enhancement in financial assistance extended to dairy farmers associated with milk producers' cooperative societies across the state, providing increased compensation for accidental deaths, permanent disabilities and marriage expenses of their daughters.

The revised welfare measures are aimed at strengthening financial security for dairy farming households and providing greater support to families facing unexpected economic distress due to accidents or the loss of earning members.

The state government has issued a Government Order (GO) incorporating necessary amendments to the Restructured Peraringnar Anna Co-operative Milk Producers Welfare Fund Rules, 2010, to facilitate the implementation of the enhanced benefits.

The decision follows an announcement made by Dairy Development Minister C. Vijayalakshmi in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in September regarding the revision of financial assistance available to members of milk producers' cooperative societies.

Under the amended provisions, families of dairy farmers who are members of village-level primary milk producers' cooperative societies will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation in the event of accidental death, against the existing assistance of Rs 4 lakh.

The government has also revised the compensation payable to dairy farmers who suffer the loss of two limbs in an accident. The assistance under this category has been increased from Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

In another major welfare initiative benefiting dairy farming households, the financial assistance provided for the marriage of dairy farmers' daughters has been substantially increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh, representing an enhancement of nearly 67 per cent.

To meet the financial requirements arising from the revision of welfare benefits, the government has increased the monthly subscription collected from milk suppliers towards the welfare fund.

Accordingly, the monthly contribution deducted from dairy farmers supplying milk through cooperative societies will increase from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

Tamil Nadu has an extensive network of milk producers' cooperative societies, which provide a regular source of income to lakhs of rural households and play a crucial role in sustaining the state's rural economy.

Currently, around 3.9 lakh dairy farmers supply approximately 36 lakh litres of milk every day through the cooperative network.

The enhanced welfare package is expected to provide additional social and financial protection to dairy farmers, particularly small and marginal producers who depend heavily on livestock rearing for their livelihood.