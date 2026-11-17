

EQS Newswire / 18/11/2026 / 03:15 CET/CEST

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – From 14 to 15 October 2026, the 2026 INPD Award was held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France. Under the annual theme "REGENERATIONS", it gathered cosmetics research institutions and industry-chain companies worldwide to showcase frontier technologies and innovation.





China's Recombinant Collagen Technology Wins the INPD Innovative Manufacturing Process Award

Key C, a brand under Shandong Freda Biotech Co., Ltd., won the INPD Innovative Manufacturing Process Award with its proprietary Membrane-Penetrating Collagen Technology, marking a new stage in which China's collagen technology moves from "following ingredients" to "exporting intelligent manufacturing".

01 Ending the Pain Point That " Intact Collagen Is Too Large to Penetrate "

Recombinant collagen, being a large molecule, penetrates the skin with difficulty, yet degrading it into small molecules destroys the activity of the intact structure. Building on Freda's more than three decades of synthetic biology expertise, the Key C R&D team used gene editing to fuse a cell-penetrating peptide segment into the sequence of recombinant type III humanised collagen. The technology preserves the active structure of the large molecule while enabling it to actively cross the skin barrier and enter cells; assessments confirm that it is internationally leading.

Rather than miniaturising molecules, Key C reconciled penetration capability with structural activity, opening a new direction for recombinant collagen applications in skincare.

The 24-hour subcutaneous penetration rate of Key C's membrane-penetrating collagen is 2,750% higher than that of ordinary recombinant type III collagen, and within two hours 91.67% of skin cells achieve membrane penetration. It activates 11 key skin proteins and restores the vitality of 60-year-old skin cells to 99.77% of that of 20-year-old cells. The single-dose ampoule delivers four-fold cellular anti-wrinkle action, smoothing fine lines within 10 minutes and, after seven consecutive days of use, achieving improvement comparable to in-clinic procedures. Human trial data also earned it China's first procedure-level anti-wrinkle skincare certification from SGS.

02 From Technological Breakthrough to Standard-Setting

Key C is turning its technological advantage into industry-wide rules. In 2025, Freda Key C led the drafting of China's first group standard, "Recombinant Collagen Penetration, Degradation and Regeneration Testing - In Vivo Human Raman Spectroscopy Method", introducing Raman spectroscopy into recombinant collagen efficacy evaluation and making "transdermal absorption" a precisely measurable parameter. The group standard it led, "Guidelines for Perioperative Skin Care in Medical Aesthetics", also filled a gap in this field.

Key C and the Shandong Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences jointly inaugurated the "Joint Research Center for Skin Longevity Science and Pharmaceutical Innovation R&D", bringing pharmaceutical development logic into skincare innovation and establishing Key C as a rule-maker in recombinant collagen and light medical aesthetics skincare.

03 Taking the International Stage: China ' s Biomanufacturing Solution

Global beauty innovation is shifting from incremental formulation tweaks to foundational hard innovation such as synthetic biology and biomanufacturing. The debut and award of Key C's Membrane-Penetrating Collagen Technology at 2026 INPD illustrates this trend, offering a referenceable Chinese pathway for the technological evolution of the global recombinant collagen sector.

Hashtag: #ChinaCosmeticsReview #INPDAward #KeyC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: China Cosmetics Review

18/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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