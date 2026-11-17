MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) The United States has urged universities to strengthen oversight of foreign financial relationships after identifying about $900 million in gifts and contracts from countries including China, Russia and North Korea, according to a recent report.

The funding formed part of approximately $9 billion in foreign gifts and contracts accepted by American universities between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026, The Hill reported on Tuesday (local time).

The Education and State departments issued a joint letter to university presidents and governing boards urging greater vigilance against foreign interference in research.

Federal Student Aid's official announcement confirmed that the letter addresses the protection of university-based, taxpayer-funded research and development.

The Hill reported that the departments called for accurate and timely disclosure of foreign funding and closer scrutiny of international collaborations.

"International research collaborations build critical scientific knowledge and strengthen diplomatic ties," Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said, according to the report.

She also stressed the need to protect research against national-security threats.

The department urged Congress to pass the DETERRENT Act, legislation addressing foreign-funding disclosure requirements, The Hill reported.

The existing reporting requirement comes from Section 117 of the Higher Education Act.

It requires covered institutions to disclose gifts or contracts worth at least $250,000 from a foreign source, either individually or when combined with other gifts and contracts from that same source during a calendar year.

The law requires disclosure reports on January 31 or July 31, whichever comes sooner.

It also requires reporting when an institution is owned or controlled by a foreign source.

The obligation is not limited to countries designated as security concerns.

Its definition of a foreign source includes foreign governments, foreign legal entities and individuals who are not US citizens or nationals.