Chhattisgarh BJP Mahila Morcha Executive Meeting Concludes in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The two-day meeting of the Chhattisgarh executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha (women's wing) concluded on Wednesday. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the Mahila Morcha will work to deliver the policies and guidelines of the Centre and the state government, along with communicating the schemes for women.

The Chhattisgarh CM told reporters, "Many sessions were held, and different topics were discussed in different sessions, with different speakers for different topics, and in this way, the working committee is a continuous process for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Mahila Morcha, and this bicameral working committee has been completed. Certainly, this will bring a new enthusiasm to the Mahila Morcha." "Our sisters from the Mahila Morcha will work to deliver the policies and guidelines of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as the schemes of the Government of India and the state government, especially for women," he added.

In an X post on Tuesday, Vishnu Deo Sai wrote, "Today, the two-day meeting of the state executive committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing concluded at the Jnanam Manas Bhavan in Mana. Our women workers' dedication is strengthening the organisation, and our commitment to public service is reaching every home."

"Under the leadership of our respected Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, our resolve is that every sister should have opportunities to become financially self-reliant and play a decisive role in decisions related to development. Our sisters in the women's wing are playing a key role in fulfilling this resolve in Chhattisgarh. The leadership of all of you is giving fresh momentum to building a developed Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt congratulations to all my sisters in the women's wing," he added. (ANI)