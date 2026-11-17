Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to Open New 600 Bed Hospital in Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to inaugurate a newly constructed super speciality hospital building with 600 beds at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the Puthur area of Tiruchirappalli on November 20.

Thousands of people from Tiruchirappalli and neighbouring districts, including Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, depend on the Trichy Government Hospital for medical treatment. Considering the steadily increasing number of patients, the new building was planned to provide additional bed facilities and modern medical infrastructure. The project, which was initiated during the previous DMK regime, has been completed with a ground floor and six additional floors, covering an area of approximately 2.10 lakh square feet. While the construction work was initially undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 110 crore, the project cost is now stated to be Rs 134 crore.

The new building will have a total of 600 beds and will house modern medical facilities, including an outpatient department, more than 10 operation theatres and emergency treatment units. With the new facility becoming operational, patients are expected to benefit from additional beds, while waiting time for treatment and overcrowding at the hospital are likely to be reduced to some extent. The facility is expected to particularly benefit economically weaker sections of society from neighbouring districts who travel to Trichy for advanced medical treatment.

Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration ceremony scheduled for November 20 are underway. Trichy City Police are also making elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister's visit. Deputy Commissioner of Police Aravind Panavath visited the government hospital and inspected the security arrangements. As the medical infrastructure project, which was initiated during the previous DMK government, is set to be inaugurated by the present Chief Minister Vijay, the new hospital building has attracted considerable attention among the people of Tiruchirappalli. (ANI)