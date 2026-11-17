Fire Breaks Out at Furniture Shop in Rangareddy No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Dontanpalli village of Shankarpalli mandal in Telangana's Rangareddy district, prompting the deployment of two fire vehicles from Chevella and Madhapur, officials said.

According to a fire official from Rangareddy district, fire tenders from Chevella and Madhapur rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and brought the blaze under control. The official said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

" A fire caught in a Furniture Shop in Dontanpalli of Shankarpalli Mandal; two fire vehicles from Chevella and Madhapur reached the spot and controlled the fire, and there were no casualties reported," the fire official said.

The official further stated that the cause of the fire and the extent of property loss were under investigation. Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the fire and the estimated damage to assets are awaited.

Earlier on November 3, a major fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam area, though swift action by emergency services brought the flames under control with no casualties reported, fire officials said. The blaze broke out at around 11:50 PM, prompting a swift response from local fire authorities. Two fire tenders were dispatched to the location, and firefighting crews successfully brought the flames under control before the fire could spread further.

According to fire officials, "A fire broke out at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam last night. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation and is yet to be ascertained."