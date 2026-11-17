India Emerges as Key Manufacturing and Tech Partner for Israel Firms

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): India is emerging as a manufacturing and technology partner for Israeli companies seeking to develop products, expand production and access a larger market, with opportunities for joint innovation expected to grow in the coming years, said Ben Jubas, Partner at Avenir Growth Capital.

Speaking to ANI, Ben said Israeli companies could increasingly use India not only as a market for their products but also as a base for manufacturing and co-developing technologies. He said India's manufacturing capabilities and growing consumer market offered significant opportunities for businesses from Israel and the United States.

“Israel is obviously a significant source of IP, obviously a smaller domestic market and has always relied to a large degree on exports. I think increasingly it can view India as a partner, both for co-developing technologies, as a manufacturing hub and as a demand market,” he said.

Ben said interest among Israeli companies in India was particularly strong among smaller and mid-sized technology businesses, although the investment opportunity was still at an early stage.

“I think the latent opportunity, the interest is extremely strong,” he said, adding that businesses were increasingly recognising the potential and were willing to invest time and resources in building partnerships in India.

The investor, who said he had invested around USD 500 million in Indian new-age companies over the past five to six years, said his investments had largely focused on manufacturing and next-generation commerce businesses. He said India's growing economy, entrepreneurial activity and increasing formalisation were creating opportunities for technology-enabled businesses to offer new services to consumers.

“There is an opportunity within India as the country continues to formalize and through the penetration of digital public infrastructure, there are more opportunities for tech-enabled players to add new value propositions,” he said.

Ben also pointed to the growing role of India as a manufacturing location for global businesses, saying the country's industrial capabilities were expanding and moving up the value chain. This could help companies use India to serve domestic demand as well as international markets.

He said American businesses were also viewing India as an attractive manufacturing destination, while Israeli companies could benefit from combining their technological expertise with India's production capacity.

Describing the broader commercial opportunity, Ben said bringing businesses from India, Israel and the United States together could help build partnerships by combining their respective strengths.

“It's a tremendous, you know, secular opportunity. And so I think the opportunity is only up and to the right,” he said. (ANI)