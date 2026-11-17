Duraimurugan Slams Karnataka CM Over Mekedatu Dam Project Stance

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday said the Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's statements on the Mekedatu dam project did not befit his position, asserting that no Supreme Court order had granted Karnataka permission to construct the dam and pointing to the legal and regulatory hurdles involved in the project.

Speaking to the reporters on the Mekedatu dam issue, Duraimurugan said, "Given these legal and regulatory obstacles, such statements by the Karnataka Chief Minister do not befit his position. No Supreme Court order has granted Karnataka permission to construct the Mekedatu dam." He stressed, "Therefore, this issue must first be treated as a serious matter. It is not an issue that the ruling party or the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister can resolve on their own. All political parties must extend their cooperation..."

Duraimurugan said he suspected that the Tamil Nadu government is treating the matter as ordinary. "I have a suspicion that Tamil Nadu may be treating this issue as something ordinary or insignificant. The state government must understand the seriousness of the issue and the speed with which the Karnataka government is pursuing the project."

Warning about the possible consequences for the state's agricultural region, he said, "If this issue is not nipped in the bud at the initial stage, the fertile Thanjavur delta region could turn into a desert. The Karnataka Chief Minister is adopting a particular approach and has made a strong statement that the dam will be built irrespective of opposition from Tamil Nadu or the Central Government..."

Thanjavur delta, also known as the Cauvery delta, is a fertile agricultural region in Tamil Nadu formed by the Cauvery River. Duraimurugan said Karnataka would have to secure several clearances before proceeding with the project. He said, "First, Karnataka must submit the project proposal to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. After obtaining the necessary approval, it must be forwarded to the Environment Ministry, followed by the Forest Department. There are several stages of clearance that the state must cross. Even after completing these procedures, the matter will ultimately be subject to judicial scrutiny. We will approach the Supreme Court. Even after crossing all these hurdles, the Supreme Court is unlikely to grant Karnataka permission to construct the Mekedatu dam."

Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday said the state was bound to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, questioning whether AIADMK, DMK and other parties had taken note of the court's directions. Speaking to reporters about his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book in Delhi on Monday, Shivakumar said the two leaders shared friendly relations despite their respective political challenges.

The Karnataka CM said, "Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems. I want to ask AIADMK, DMK and any other parties if they have seen the Supreme Court order. The SC order clearly states that we are bound to give them (Tamil Nadu) water, and we will do so. They went to court with a revision petition too. But what happened? What more opportunity do they have?"

The Mekedatu project involves the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River in Karnataka. It has been a long-standing inter-state water dispute, with Tamil Nadu raising objections over its potential implications for the state's share of Cauvery water.