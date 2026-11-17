Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh Arrive in Tokyo for 4th India-Japan 2+2

Tokyo [Japan], November 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday to participate in the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2+2). During his stay, EAM Jaishankar is also scheduled to hold the 19th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, while Singh will hold bilateral discussions with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi. Upon his arrival, EAM Jaishankar was welcomed by India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, and the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Embassy of India in Tokyo, Madhu Sudan. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Foreign Minister Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar has arrived in Tokyo. During his stay, he is scheduled to attend the 4th India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (2+2) and the 19th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. Ambassador Mallick to Japan and Minister (Political) Madhu Sudan welcomed Foreign Minister Jaishankar." Sharing further details of his visit, the Embassy added, "Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar has arrived in Tokyo, to participate in the Fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting (“2+2”) and hold Nineteenth India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue. Ambassador Mallick and DCM @Msudan welcome EAM in Tokyo on his arrival." Defence Minister Singh was also welcomed by Mallick upon landing in Japan. On the Indian side, Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will co-chair the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo alongside Koizumi and Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi. During the dialogue, the two countries will assess the entire range of their bilateral defence and strategic partnership, discuss regional and global issues, and reiterate their joint resolve towards a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). Alongside the 2+2 format, this bilateral engagement marks the third meeting between Rajnath Singh and Koizumi in 2026. Carrying forward the progress made during their previous interactions in New Delhi in August and on the margins of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu in October, the two ministers will deliberate on boosting collaboration in defence technology and equipment, strengthening maritime security, expanding the scope and sophistication of tri-service joint exercises, and fostering closer industrial ties. Highlighting the broader objective of Singh's visit, the MoD said in a statement, "The upcoming visit aims to further deepen bilateral defence ties and chart the roadmap for enhanced operational and industrial synergy between the two countries." Earlier on Tuesday, ahead of his departure, Singh expressed anticipation over holding productive discussions during his visit to Japan to further cement the long-standing partnership. "India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and a shared vision for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific," Singh posted on X. Sharing his plans for the visit, the Defence Minister said, "During this visit, we will review the steady progress in our defence and security cooperation and explore new avenues to deepen collaboration in technology, maritime security, and regional stability. I look forward to productive discussions that will further strengthen the enduring friendship between our two nations." (ANI)