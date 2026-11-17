By Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Marta Hurtado

In Haiti, gangs continue to perpetrate atrocious abuses against the population. Intensified security operations also continue to pose human rights risks for the population, when they are not conducted in full compliance with international human rights law.

We have documented 4,595 people killed and 2,050 injured as a result of armed violence, since the beginning of the year until 31 October. Among them, 1,167 were killed and 459 injured between 1 July and 30 September. In the same quarter, at least 340 women and girls were subjected to sexual violence – the vast majority of whom were victims of gang rape. This brings the total number of cases of sexual violence from 1 January to 30 September to 1,497.

As security operations intensify, gangs have adapted their tactics. These include retaliatory attacks against residents suspected of cooperating with security forces, targeted and organised kidnappings, increased forced recruitment of children and young people, and tighter restrictions on people's freedom of movement, all aimed at deterring security operations.

Gangs have also sought to influence upcoming elections through violence. In Cité Soleil, the leader of the 'Brooklyn' gang allegedly prepared a candidate list to gain municipal positions, and two residents were shot dead after denouncing the scheme.

At least 514 people were killed and 235 injured during security operations conducted by national security forces against gangs between July and September – at times with the support of a private military company. Another 44 people were reported killed in extrajudicial killings by police officers outside anti-gang operations.

The government needs to ensure that all security operations are firmly grounded in and conducted in compliance with international human rights law.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk calls on all national and international security forces operating in Haiti, whether under the Gang Suppression Force or outside its framework, to ensure their operations fully comply with international human rights law, and that they prioritise protecting the population.

Under those standards, any use of force by law enforcement officials, including those acting on behalf of the State, must strictly limit the use of lethal force to situations where it is unavoidable to protect life from an imminent threat, and as a last resort – and even then, to act in a proportionate fashion.

The UN Human Rights Chief urges the Haitian authorities to strengthen effective oversight over the security forces, investigate alleged violations –including extrajudicial executions, and ensure accountability.

Our Office continues to support Haitian authorities in addressing the impact of security operations on the population. So far this year, UN human rights officers have trained more than 1,300 police officers involved in anti-gang operations on human rights norms and standards.

We have also supported the Gang Suppression Force in delivering human rights training to newly deployed contingents in Haiti.

In addition, we are providing technical assistance to the national authorities to strengthen the judicial response to victims through specialised judicial units established to investigate serious crimes, including complex financial crimes, committed by gangs. We urge the judicial authorities to advance ongoing prosecutions and hold trials, in accordance with international standards, to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

We call for strengthened protection and assistance services to affected communities, particularly survivors of sexual violence, and for the restoration of essential services in areas freed from gang control.

The High Commissioner reiterates his call to the international community to promptly and fully deploy the Gang Suppression Force, to help counter the spiraling gang violence in Haiti, in strict compliance with international human rights standards and norms.

The High Commissioner calls on the international community to not only impose sanctions on gang leaders themselves, but to also focus on those controlling criminal networks and benefiting from them.

States need to act urgently and decisively to crack down on the continuous illicit flow of weapons and ammunition into Haiti, in line with Security Council arms embargo.

Authorities also need to prioritise strengthening the rule of law and the justice system to end impunity. More robust efforts must also be made to fight deepening corruption, inequality and poverty.