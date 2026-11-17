GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Minister of public works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Tuesday pitched major infrastructure investment opportunities to around 15 companies during a meeting with the European Union Delegation. The engagement focused on avenues for international participation in key national projects across transport, energy, healthcare, tourism, and connectivity.

Minister Edghill noted that Guyana's rapid transformation offers strong opportunities for investors to support the country's modernisation, while outlining the established procedures for foreign companies to partner with the government.

Among the flagship projects presented were the proposed Kurupukari Bridge and the new Berbice River Bridge, which has already advanced through procurement and international bid evaluations.

Minister Edghill also highlighted investment prospects within Guyana's expanding road network, particularly the completion of the Linden–Lethem highway connecting Georgetown to Brazil.

The minister disclosed that 121 kilometres of the roadway have been completed, with an additional 30-kilometre extension recently awarded, while approximately another 300 kilometres remain to be developed.

Other areas highlighted include the development of municipal airports at Palmyra and Lethem, urban transportation solutions such as railways and improved public transportation systems, as well as investments in renewable energy, regional hospitals and hinterland infrastructure.

Recognising the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in the award of public contracts, minister Edghill outlined the requirements of the Procurement Act. He explained that opportunities for government contracts must be publicly advertised to ensure all interested parties have an equal opportunity to participate.

Through these investments, the government is seeking to establish the foundation for sustained economic activity, improved public services and greater opportunities for Guyanese.