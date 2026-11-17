MENAFN - GetNews) London-United Kingdom November 17, 2026 - Ezybook is an online airport parking comparison site, which allows you to search and compare parking deals at the main airports in the UK.

Ezybook has launched a travel awareness campaign to remind passengers of the extra costs of air travel and help them to plan their journeys more carefully before they go. The campaign highlights some of the less obvious charges like airport parking, transport, baggage charges etc. which can add up to the cost of a trip.

The price of a holiday or business trip is an important factor in planning your trip.

However, the cost of travelling to and from the airport can also make a big difference to the overall travel budget.

People often compare the prices of the airlines and hotel rooms, but may not do the same for transportation and parking until nearer to their travel dates. This can restrict time to look for other services and compare their prices.

Ezybook's goal for the campaign is to emphasize the need to think of the whole travel experience and not just the flight ticket. One of the major focus points is airport parking, especially for those that do not wish to use taxis or public transportation to get to the airport.

The services provided by airport parking are different depending on where the airport is located, the length of the trip and the facilities available. There are also Meet and Greet parking and Park and Ride parking options available for passengers who prefer to park their cars close to the terminal or at a designated parking area and take a shuttle to the airport. There are also various options for short stay and long stay vehicle parking, depending on the length of time the vehicle will be parked at the airport.

Ezybook is a website that allows travelers to compare the various types of parking available at airports and learn about the different services offered. It serves the major airports in the UK including Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Manchester and Birmingham. The platform combines various parking options to enable passengers to compare them before booking.

Other costs that may impact travel budgets are also pointed out during the campaign. One example is the baggage fees, which can vary based on the fare category for the airline ticket. Fees for checked luggage, cabin luggage and seat selection may be added to the ticket cost. Passengers are thus advised to check the policies of the airlines before booking tickets.

Some more unexpected expenses include food and beverages at the airport. If you arrive at the airport earlier for your flight then you might buy refreshment items. Although these costs seem normal, sometimes they can also mess up your budget.

Another key element of the campaign is planning ahead. There may be additional demands for airport parking during peak summer travel periods, bank holidays and school holidays.

If the customers are prepped for comparison of the services provided, they can take time to look at parking options, transfer options, security and cancellation policies. Additionally, make sure you check the entire booking and vehicle pick-up, as there may be additional charges, particularly if return flights are delayed.

Ezybook's campaign seeks to raise awareness about these costs, fostering a more thoughtful approach to travel planning. A comparison of transport options, baggage allowance and airport parking services can help passengers get a better idea of the overall cost of their travel before they leave home.

About the Company

Ezybook is an online airport parking comparison site that enables travellers to browse through the parking options at the major airports in the UK. The platform offers various parking options such as Meet and Greet, Park and Ride, Short Stay and Long Stay, enabling passengers to compare the parking options and choose the one that best fits their travel plans.