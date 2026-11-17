MENAFN - GetNews) Anniversary celebration honors five decades of teamwork, dedication and service

ORANGE, Mass., November 17, 2026 - Pete's Tire Barns celebrated 50 years as a Bandag retreader on November 9, bringing team members together to recognize five decades of hard work, shared success and commitment to the company's retreading operations. The company recently accepted a 50-year service award from Bridgestone Bandag in recognition of this milestone.

The anniversary celebration included a team lunch, a group photo and a gathering alongside a commemorative plaque honoring the company's 50 years as a Bandag retreader. The occasion provided an opportunity to recognize the generations of employees who have contributed to the Orange operation's growth and continued success.

Pete's Tire Barns, which also celebrated its 58th anniversary in October, opened its retread plant when the company relocated its operations from Athol, MA to the Orange location.

The facility, located at 275 East Main Street, is notable for utilizing renewable solar power for much of its tire production and is historically significant as the first shop in the U.S. to successfully retread a Michelin Tweel.

“For half a century, this operation has been built on something stronger than any milestone alone-the dedication, teamwork, and commitment of the people who bring it to life every day,” said Bob Berlin, president of Pete's Tire Barns.“Our relationship with Bandag began 50 years ago and has grown alongside this successful operation, with each generation of team members adding another chapter to its story.”

“Congratulations to the entire Orange team on 50 remarkable years as a Bandag retreader! Here's to honoring the legacy that brought us here and building an even brighter future for the decades ahead,” Berlin said.

Pete's Tire Barns also extended its appreciation to the customers, partners and supporters who have helped make the milestone possible.

About Pete's Tire Barns, Inc.

Pete's Tire Barns has grown to one of the largest independent commercial tire dealerships in the country. Pete's currently operates 20 full-service tire store locations in New England, a brand new state-of-the art Distribution Center, 3 Bandag retread facility, employs in excess of 200 people, and operates a fleet of over 200 service and delivery vehicles.

Known for specializing in commercial & fleet tire services, Pete's Tire Barns offers the latest tools, training and tires to service fleets of all sizes. With locations along major routes throughout New England, there is a Pete's Tire Barns where you need them most. Pete's Tire Barns strives to serve New England's Commercial tire needs with 100% satisfaction year after year. With truck tires from major brands like Michelin, Bridgestone/Firestone, Continental, Dayton, General Tire, Double Coin, Alcoa, And Accuride; Pete's Tire Barn has the perfect tire for any commercial fleet.

Since 1968, Pete's Tire Barns continues to provide quality tires and related service while maintaining a commitment to excellence with 100% customer satisfaction and unquestionable integrity.