MENAFN - GetNews)"“The iPhone is where many of the most valuable customers spend their time, yet getting an app onto it has been reserved for people with a Mac, Swift skills and months to spare. With AI and no-code, we have removed those requirements. A business owner can now describe an app on any laptop, see it running on an iPhone within minutes and work with our team to bring it to the App Store.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie's iPhone app builder lets anyone create an iOS app from any computer, no Mac or Xcode needed, and publish it to the Apple App Store.

Noida, India November 17, 2026 - Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform behind more than 10 million apps since 2016, today announced that anyone can now create and publish an iPhone app without a Mac, Swift or Xcode using its iPhone app builder. The iOS app builder runs in any web browser, writes the app from a plain English description and compiles the iPhone build on Appy Pie's own servers - removing the single biggest barrier to iOS development. Until now, the path to an iPhone app has typically started with buying a Mac to run Xcode and spending months learning Swift. With Appy Pie, a user on Windows, ChromeOS or Linux can build and ship an iOS app just as easily as someone on a Mac.

Creating an app begins with a chat. A user explains what the iPhone app should do and who it is for, and the AI responds with a short set of multiple-choice questions to settle details such as member features or what the admin dashboard should manage. It then writes the screens, sign-in and a backend with a database. Within minutes, the app can be opened on a real iPhone through the Appy Pie Preview app by scanning a QR code. Refinements are made by asking in the same conversation, and each version is saved for easy rollback.

First-time iOS publishers often run into App Store rejections over requirements they did not know existed. Appy Pie's iPhone app builder handles several of them by default. Any app with user accounts includes in-app account deletion, as required by Apple guideline 5.1.1, and Sign in with Apple switches on alongside Google login, in line with guideline 4.8. Digital goods such as subscriptions, premium unlocks and coins are routed through Apple's in-app purchase system, while card payments for physical products and real-world services use Stripe, PayPal or Razorpay.

Beyond meeting Apple's rules, every iOS app the AI creates comes with a server-side database so content is shared across devices, push notifications powered by Firebase and Apple's push service, photo and file uploads, and a web-based admin page from which the owner manages the app's records. Builds work on both iPhone and iPad. Since the output is genuine source code rather than a mock-up, it can be reviewed in the Code view and copied to GitHub whenever the owner needs it.

Restaurants, fitness studios, churches, educators, online retailers, podcasters and nonprofits can all use the iOS app builder to launch a branded presence on the iPhone. Updates after launch follow the same simple pattern: ask the AI for the change, review it in the preview and publish a new build for Apple's review.

To start building an iPhone app from any computer, visit

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builder, and AI Website Builder. Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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