MENAFN - GetNews)""Each of these three models addresses a real gap. Hunyuan Image 3.5 Preview brings 4K text-accurate image generation to developers who need resolution and legibility in the same output. Bria RMBG 3.0 is the commercially licensed answer to background removal for teams that cannot use open models in production. And Seedance 2.5 brings 4K video with native audio to the platform. Three different use cases, one integration." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo"Three new APIs now live on Pixazo - a 4K image generation model from Tencent, a commercially licensed background removal model from Bria, and Seedance 2.5 from BytePlus with 4K video output and native audio - all accessible via a single API key.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India, November 17, 2026 - Pixazo announced the addition of three new APIs to its platform: Hunyuan Image 3.5 Preview API, Bria RMBG 3.0 API, and Seedance 2.5 API with 4K output. The additions expand Pixazo's catalog across image generation, image processing, and video generation - covering a broader range of production workflows through a single API integration.

Hunyuan Image 3.5 Preview is Tencent's newest image generation model, now available at pixazo/models/hunyuan. The model generates images at 1K, 2K, or 4K resolution - with 4K output reaching up to 4096×4096 pixels across a full range of aspect ratios including 1:1, 16:9, 9:16, 4:3 and 21:9. It is built for use cases that require legible text, poster compositions and multi-image reference handling, areas where many image models produce inconsistent results. Output is delivered as PNG and billed per image by resolution, with no charge for failed requests.

Bria RMBG 3.0, available at pixazo/models/bria, is a background removal model built for production workflows where commercial IP clearance matters. Trained exclusively on licensed data, it is designed to handle the cases that typically cause failures in background removal - group shots, motion blur, hair, mesh and openwork fabrics, and product packaging with text and logos. The model returns a PNG with a transparent background at the same dimensions as the input, billed per image at a flat rate regardless of image size. For teams building at scale in advertising, e-commerce or content production, the IP-safe training data addresses a compliance requirement that open-source removal tools cannot meet.

Seedance 2.5, also new on the platform at pixazo/models/seedance, is BytePlus's video generation model supporting text-to-video and image-to-video at resolutions from 480p through to 4K. The 4K output is delivered in 10-bit H.265 (HEVC), with native synchronized audio generated alongside the video in a single API call. The model accepts prompts in ten languages natively - including English, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic and Korean - and supports adaptive aspect ratio selection, allowing the model to choose the best framing from the prompt. A Flash variant is also available for teams that need faster turnaround at lower cost, rendering at up to 720p with output clips up to 30 seconds.

All three models are accessible via a single Pixazo API key alongside the platform's full catalog of image, video and audio models. Billing is per output - per image for Hunyuan and Bria, per second of delivered video for Seedance 2.5 - with no prepaid bundles or minimum commitments required. Documentation, pricing and code examples for each model are available on their respective pages at pixazo/models.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that enables individuals and businesses to create images, videos and audio using advanced AI models. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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