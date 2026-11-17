MENAFN - GetNews) New member purchasing analysis highlights weekends as a key period for rewards engagement and everyday spending

Orlando, Fla. – November 17, 2026 – Shopr Rewards ®, LLC, a fintech-powered engagement and loyalty platform, today announced new purchasing-behavior findings showing that weekends account for a disproportionately high share of completed member purchases.

According to Shopr Rewards transaction data, Saturdays and Sundays represented 35.5% of completed member purchases during the analyzed period. Because weekends account for 28.6% of the seven-day calendar, observed weekend purchasing activity was 24.2% higher than a calendar-neutral benchmark.

The findings provide additional insight into when Shopr Rewards members are most actively making purchasing decisions and point to potential opportunities for organizations to better align rewards visibility, member communications and promotional timing with demonstrated consumer behavior.

“Weekend activity gives us a clearer view into when members are naturally engaging in everyday commerce,” said Sharon Mattimoe, COO of Shopr Rewards.“Saturdays and Sundays often include dining, household errands, shopping and other discretionary purchases, so it is important that relevant benefits are easy to find and use when members are already in a purchasing mindset.”

The results may have practical implications for organizations using rewards and financial benefits as part of their customer, member or employee engagement strategies. Increased weekend activity can help inform when offers are featured, when communications are delivered and how benefits are positioned around common purchasing occasions.

The pattern is particularly relevant to categories closely associated with routine and discretionary weekend spending, including restaurants, retail, grocery, household needs, personal care and entertainment.

For Shopr Rewards, the findings reinforce the importance of designing a member experience around existing consumer behavior rather than requiring users to change how or when they shop. The company's platform allows participating organizations to provide instant cash back across more than 325 leading retail, restaurant, travel, entertainment and recreation brands.

“Member benefits are most useful when they are available at the moment a purchasing decision is being made,” Mattimoe added.“The 35.5% weekend share helps us better understand those moments and gives our partners another behavioral signal they can use when thinking about engagement.”

The 24.2% comparison is based on a calendar-neutral benchmark that assumes purchases would be distributed evenly across all seven days of the week. Under that benchmark, Saturday and Sunday would account for 28.6% of activity. The analysis compares that expected share with the observed 35.5% weekend share and does not adjust for holidays, promotional activity, merchant mix or differences among individual brands.

The findings are part of Shopr Rewards' broader analysis of member purchasing and engagement behavior as the company continues to evaluate how consumers interact with financial benefits tied to everyday spending.

About Shopr Rewards

Shopr Rewards® is an innovative financial technology and consumer rewards platform designed to transform everyday spending into immediate savings, travel value and exclusive lifestyle benefits. Through its mobile application, Shopr Rewards combines Instant Cash Back at more than 325 major retail, restaurant and entertainment brands with access to travel savings, Travel Credits and an expanding ecosystem of rewards and member experiences.

Originally developed for business-to-business-to-consumer partnerships, Shopr Rewards enables organizations to deliver valuable, co-branded benefits to their customers, employees and members. In January 2027, the company will expand into the direct-to-consumer market, introducing free and premium subscription options alongside The Shopr Vault, a curated destination for exclusive offers from selected brands and experience providers.

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