MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The number of Mastercard payment cards used in Kazakhstan reached 3.13 million as of October 1, 2026, down 8% compared with 3.40 million a year earlier, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Debit cards accounted for the largest share of used Mastercard cards, with their number decreasing by 7.8% year-on-year to 3.02 million, compared with 3.28 million as of October 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, the number of used Mastercard credit cards increased significantly, surging by 229.3% to 95,400, up from 29,000 a year earlier.

In contrast, the number of used Mastercard debit cards with a credit limit and prepaid cards declined by 89% to 10,400 from 94,400 over the same period.

In the broader payment card market, the volume of transactions made using cards issued by Kazakhstani banks reached 19.1 trillion tenge (about $43 billion) in September 2026, with the total number of transactions amounting to 1.3 billion, according to the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Non-cash transactions accounted for 16.9 trillion tenge (about $38 billion), with their number also reaching 1.3 billion. Compared with September 2025, the number of non-cash transactions increased by 8.3%, while their total value grew by 7%.

The total number of payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan reached 85.45 million as of October 1, 2026, compared with 83 million a year earlier.

As of October 1, 2026, payment cards in Kazakhstan were issued by 18 banks and Kazpost JSC. These institutions issue cards of international payment systems, including Visa and Mastercard, as well as cards of the domestic Kaspi payment system.

Currency conversions are calculated by Trend based on the National Bank of Kazakhstan's exchange rate as of November 16, 2026: $1 = 444.3 tenge.