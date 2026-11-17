MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (“Autozi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AZI), one of the leading and fast-growing lifecycle automotive service providers in China, today announced that, on November 17, 2026, it entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement (the“Agreement”) with the investors identified in the schedule of buyers thereto (collectively, the“Investors”) and completed the initial closing of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement (the“Initial Closing”), at which the Company issued and sold senior secured convertible notes in an aggregate original principal amount of $12.75 million (the“Initial Notes”) in a registered direct offering. The Agreement also provides for the potential issuance of up to $17.25 million in aggregate original principal amount of additional notes, subject to mutual agreement and the applicable closing conditions, bringing the maximum aggregate original principal amount contemplated by the Agreement to $30 million. Of the $12.24 million aggregate purchase price for the Initial Notes, approximately $2.85 million was satisfied by cancellation of the Company's outstanding advance promissory note held by the lead investor, $1.65 million, less transaction expenses withheld by the lead investor, was paid to the Company in cash at the Initial Closing and the remaining approximately $7.74 million was deposited into a control account and will be released to the Company only upon satisfaction of the conditions specified in the Notes. The Company intends to use the cash proceeds for working capital, subject to the restrictions on the release and use of proceeds in the Notes.

Dr. Houqi Zhang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Autozi, commented.“This financing represents a significant milestone for Autozi as we strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth and innovation. Subject to the release of any restricted proceeds, we expect the proceeds available to the Company to support our strategic priorities, consistent with the use of proceeds permitted under the Agreement. First, we will actively pursue targeted mergers and acquisitions within China's auto parts supply chain to achieve end-to-end coverage, enhancing our competitive edge and efficiency. Second, we are committed to building a cross-border supply chain platform, which will serve as the cornerstone for our global expansion and overseas market penetration. Third, we will further increase investment in R&D to advance our digital and intelligent platforms ensuring our technology remains at the forefront of industry trends. These initiatives reflect our vision to lead the automotive services sector through innovation, scale, and global reach, ultimately delivering sustainable value for our shareholders and partners.”

Under the Agreement, following the Initial Closing, the Company and the applicable Investors may mutually agree to one or more additional closings for the issuance and sale of additional senior secured convertible notes in an aggregate original principal amount of up to $17.25 million (the“Additional Notes” and, together with the Initial Notes, the“Notes”). Each additional closing requires an additional closing notice executed by both parties and satisfaction or waiver of the applicable closing conditions. A notice not executed and returned by the responding party within five business days will be cancelled, and no additional closing may occur on or after the third anniversary of the Initial Closing. The Notes are issued at an original issue discount of 4.0%, with a purchase price of $960 for each $1,000 of principal amount. The Notes bear interest at 9.25% per annum on their outstanding principal value, defined as 110% of their outstanding principal amount. Interest is payable monthly in Ordinary Shares, subject to the equity conditions and notice requirements specified in the Notes, with the Company permitted to elect cash payment or a combination of cash and shares in accordance with the Notes. The Initial Notes mature on November 17, 2028, subject to extension as provided in the Notes. The Notes are convertible into the Company's Class A ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at an initial conversion price of $0.5232 per share, subject to adjustment as provided in the Notes. Holders may also elect an alternate conversion price calculated by reference to the lower of the applicable conversion price and the greater of the applicable floor price and a specified percentage of the lowest volume weighted average price over the preceding ten trading days, as provided in the Notes. That percentage will be 93% when no event of default or triggering event exists or is continuing and 70% when an event of default or triggering event exists or is continuing. The initial floor price is $0.10464 per share and is subject to downward resets and other adjustments as provided in the Notes.

The Notes are secured by a first-priority security interest in the cash and other assets held in a control account maintained in the name of Autozi Technology Service Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The portion of the purchase price deposited into that account will become available to the Company only upon satisfaction of the release conditions specified in the Notes.

The offering of the Initial Notes and the Ordinary Shares issuable pursuant to their terms was made pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-299392), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 16, 2026. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The Company will furnish a Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K with the SEC, which will include further details of the transactions and the material transaction documents, including the Agreement, the form of Note, the security and pledge agreement, the form of leak-out agreement and the placement agency agreement.

ARC Group Securities LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. Kelley Drye & Warren LLP and Blank Rome LLP acted as securities counsel and finance counsel, respectively, to the lead investor, and York Hart & Lane LLP and Appleby acted as U.S. counsel and Cayman Islands counsel, respectively, to the Company.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. is a leading, fast-growing provider of lifecycle automotive services in China. Founded in 2010, Autozi offers a comprehensive range of high-quality, affordable, and professional automotive products and services through both online and offline channels across the country. Leveraging its advanced online supply chain cloud platform and SaaS solutions, Autozi has built a dynamic ecosystem that connects key participants across the automotive industry. This interconnected network enables more efficient collaboration and streamlined processes throughout the entire supply chain, positioning Autozi as a key driver of innovation and growth in the automotive services sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, as actual results may be impacted by a variety of factors, including without limitation, changes in macroeconomic conditions, industry dynamics, competitive landscape, regulatory requirements, the Company's ability to successfully implement its growth strategies and effectively manage costs and operations, and unforeseen business challenges. The Company encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement, periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and Current Report on Form 6-K, and in its other filings with the SEC.

Contact Information

Eric Zhang

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