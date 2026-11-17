MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IntelliShade Sunglasses Gen2 and IntelliView Glasses Gen2 introduce AI-powered translation, lightweight construction, and intelligent controls for everyday use.

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DR H has announced the launch of IntelliShade Sunglasses Gen2 and IntelliView Glasses Gen2, its new-generation smart eyewear products. The collection features updates in design, wearing structure, acoustic experience, and smart functions.

Next-Generation Smart Glasses Combine Technology and Contemporary Design

















The new products combine lightweight construction and contemporary styling with smart functions, bringing technology into everyday eyewear. The IntelliShade Sunglasses Gen2

The interchangeable structure allows users to switch between smart temples and conventional temples, providing two wearing options in one pair of glasses.









Smart Features Support Communication and Everyday Convenience

The new smart glasses incorporate five features intended to support communication, comfort, and daily activities.









Real-Time Translation: Through the DR HHH App, users can access AI-powered translation between 20 languages, including Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, English, Japanese, Korean, French, German, and Spanish.

Ultra-Lightweight Construction: Weighing as little as 26 grams, the glasses are developed with extended wearing comfort in mind.

Interchangeable Temples: A detachable temple structure allows users to switch between smart temples and conventional temples.

Open-Ear Listening: Integrated Bluetooth OWS earphones deliver an immersive audio experience through an open-ear listening design.

Touch-Sensitive Controls: Users can answer calls, switch music, and remotely control smartphone photography through touch-sensitive areas on the temples.

Together, these features support multilingual communication, audio listening, and convenient smartphone control in everyday situations.

Supporting the Mainstream Adoption of Smart Eyewear

The launch marks another development in DR H's efforts to combine connected technology with practical eyewear design. By incorporating communication, audio, and convenience features into lightweight frames, the company aims to make smart glasses suitable for a broader range of everyday situations.









About DR H

Founded in 2023, DR H

Media Contact

Name: Shirley XU

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Location: Hong Kong SAR, China

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